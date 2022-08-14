"Excellent head movement by Mike Beltran" - MMA Twitter comments on referee dodging a right hook from Nate Landwehr at UFC San Diego 

Nate Landwehr and David Onama put on a thriller of a co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Dominic Cruz, where no inch was spared to inflict damage upon the other. Not even referee Mike Beltran could escape their frenzied striking.

After three rounds of a vicious back-and-forth between the two, it all intensified towards the end of round three. The final seconds of the fight saw both fighters get dropped, with Onama landing the last significant strike of the bout and bouncing Landwehr off the side of the cage.

Landwehr recovered in time, swinging wildly just before the horn went off. However, his last swing whizzed past referee Mike Beltran's face. The hook nearly caught Beltran as he tried to separate the two brawling men.

Watch the incident in the closing seconds of the fight:

MMA mania @mmamania

#UFCSanDiego Mike Beltran ALMOST took a punch from Nate the Train. Mike Beltran ALMOST took a punch from Nate the Train. 😳#UFCSanDiego https://t.co/bN056wLsJ7

The stunned MMA world reacted to Beltran's close shave on Twitter. UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher reacted, saying it would have been an apt end to a chaotic fight:

"Could you just imagine if that right hand landed in the ref at the end and koed him haha would have made all the sense in the world after that chaos"

Check out Kelleher's tweet below:

Brian BOOM Kelleher @brianboom135 Could you just imagine if that right hand landed in the ref at the end and koed him haha would have made all the sense in the world after that chaos Could you just imagine if that right hand landed in the ref at the end and koed him haha would have made all the sense in the world after that chaos

One fan, @BeefSmellingt0n, had a meme lined up for the closing strike of the fight:

Sherdog.com's play-by-play made note of the referee's quick reactions on Twitter:

"Excellent head movement by Mike Beltran, by the way, slipping that stray punch during the wild final seconds. #UFCSanDiego"

Sherdog @sherdogdotcom Excellent head movement by Mike Beltran, by the way, slipping that stray punch during the wild final seconds. #UFCSanDiego Excellent head movement by Mike Beltran, by the way, slipping that stray punch during the wild final seconds. #UFCSanDiego

SqualayMMA 🇭🇹 @MMASqualayeee #UFCSanDiego This fight was so crazy even Mike Beltran almost got knocked out. This fight was so crazy even Mike Beltran almost got knocked out. 😂 #UFCSanDiego

Stephie Haynes @CrooklynMMA



#UFCSanDiego That stray shot caught Mike Beltran clean That stray shot caught Mike Beltran clean#UFCSanDiego

Octagon Doctor @dryared #UFCSanDiego #UFCVegas60 Did Mike Beltran get tagged there at the end by Landwehr ??? Did Mike Beltran get tagged there at the end by Landwehr ??? 😆 #UFCSanDiego #UFCVegas60

Kevin Anhorn @CasinoKevin1979



#UFCSanDiego Referee Mike Beltran can eat a punch at the buzzer! Referee Mike Beltran can eat a punch at the buzzer!#UFCSanDiego

Nate Landwehr and David Onama put on a 'Fight of the Year' contender

Former M-1 featherweight champion Nate Landwehr dominated for most of the fight but took an equal amount of punishment from David Onama.

The fight won Fight of the Night by a comfortable margin, as fans called for it to also be declared the Fight of the Year.

Fans took to Twitter to laud the battle between the two featherweights:

RAW MMA NEWS @rawmmanews #WAR Fight of the year !! Nate Landwehr prevails in what was an amazing war against Onama. That was an epic battle props to both men. #UFC Fight of the year !! Nate Landwehr prevails in what was an amazing war against Onama. That was an epic battle props to both men. #UFC #WAR https://t.co/9IzeupJPCj

This makes it Nate Landwehr's second consecutive fight winning a bonus, as his last fight, a win against Ľudovit Klein, also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

He will look to capitalize on this momentum and perhaps secure a matchup against a ranked opponent next to get closer to replicating his feats from M-1 Global in the UFC.

