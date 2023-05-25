In a candid and emotional interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Mackenzie Dern opened up about her divorce and the physical abuse she endured at the hands of her ex-husband.

Reflecting on her situation, Dern expressed her struggle with reconciling her image as a strong, self-reliant woman with the reality of being a victim of abuse. She stated:

"It's crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard."

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA



“It’s crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard.”



Tough to hear. Very open… Mackenzie Dern opens up on her divorce.“It’s crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard.”Tough to hear. Very open… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mackenzie Dern opens up on her divorce. “It’s crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard.”Tough to hear. Very open… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jNARpjyvTP

The revelation struck a chord with the MMA Twitter community, who rallied behind Dern, offering support and admiration for her bravery in speaking out.

Twitter users shared messages of empathy and encouragement for Dern, applauding her for taking control of her life and shedding light on a challenging topic. The tweets reflected both shock and admiration for her resilience in breaking free from an abusive relationship.

A Twitter user wrote:

"This is heartbreaking… you never know what is happening with people behind closed doors. It’s a good reminder to remember things like this while we deal with people. I failed today."

davefretz @davefretz @afeldMMA This is heartbreaking… you never know what is happening with people behind closed doors. It’s a good reminder to remember things like this while we deal with people. I failed today. @afeldMMA This is heartbreaking… you never know what is happening with people behind closed doors. It’s a good reminder to remember things like this while we deal with people. I failed today.

Many praised her for using her platform to raise awareness and inspire others. Mackenzie Dern's ability to maintain her positivity and smile despite the adversity was commended, and fans wished her nothing but the best moving forward.

"Hey @MackenzieDern we love ya and hope nothing but the best for you. Stay strong for all the women out there!! ❤️"

WC @WorldCapper @afeldMMA Hey @MackenzieDern we love ya and hope nothing but the best for you. Stay strong for all the women out there!! @afeldMMA Hey @MackenzieDern we love ya and hope nothing but the best for you. Stay strong for all the women out there!! ❤️

"Takes a lot to even come out with this. Good for her and her daughter that she got out"

Ronnie McMurray @RonnieMcMurray @afeldMMA @arielhelwani Takes a lot to even come out with this. Good for her and her daughter that she got out @afeldMMA @arielhelwani Takes a lot to even come out with this. Good for her and her daughter that she got out

"It's incredible! You always see her smiling!"

Check out the fans' reaction below:

Fau1in @fau1in @afeldMMA I appreciate her for being candid about this hard subject. You can tell it’s not easy for her to talk about but she understands the importance @afeldMMA I appreciate her for being candid about this hard subject. You can tell it’s not easy for her to talk about but she understands the importance

Isaac King @_IsaacKing @afeldMMA Wow. Definitely hard to hear. Major kudos to her for taking back control and for being willing to talk about this. @afeldMMA Wow. Definitely hard to hear. Major kudos to her for taking back control and for being willing to talk about this.

The Prince Of Canada @ajdesousa19 @afeldMMA Shitty it happened but it’s so important for her to be open about that I hope other people in her situation look up to her @afeldMMA Shitty it happened but it’s so important for her to be open about that I hope other people in her situation look up to her

jay @hushydm @afeldMMA Yeah this happens to strong woman it even happened to claressa shields @afeldMMA Yeah this happens to strong woman it even happened to claressa shields

Anon user @CarloAguilar96 @afeldMMA @arielhelwani Glad to see nobody is accusing her of lying. I expected such from mma fans to be honest @afeldMMA @arielhelwani Glad to see nobody is accusing her of lying. I expected such from mma fans to be honest

Anthony Farina Music @CityEscapeMe @afeldMMA Wow absolutely horrible. Wishing her the best, and kudos for getting out of an abusive relationship. What a mind melt to think she couldn’t defend herself because she was have charges pressed on her. The ultimate gaslighting! Bravo @MackenzieDern @afeldMMA Wow absolutely horrible. Wishing her the best, and kudos for getting out of an abusive relationship. What a mind melt to think she couldn’t defend herself because she was have charges pressed on her. The ultimate gaslighting! Bravo @MackenzieDern !

Mackenzie Dern calls out next potential opponent following an impressive win over Angela Hill

Following a dominant performance against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73, Mackenzie Dern wasted no time in revealing her desired next opponent inside the octagon. In a post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Dern said:

"Man, I don't know what's Rose upto, you know? But if she's interested in fighting, I'd like to fight Rose... Maybe revenge with Yan. So, I mean, we've all kind of fought almost everyone but I never fought an ex-champion. I feel I can have that opportunity now. So yeah, Rose, Yan, someone in thee top 10, top five."

Check out Mackenzie Dern's call-out below:

Poll : 0 votes