In a candid and emotional interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Mackenzie Dern opened up about her divorce and the physical abuse she endured at the hands of her ex-husband.
Reflecting on her situation, Dern expressed her struggle with reconciling her image as a strong, self-reliant woman with the reality of being a victim of abuse. She stated:
"It's crazy for me cause I always want to represent someone who can stand up for themselves and can defend themselves for all the women out there - so for me to see myself in that situation was really hard."
The revelation struck a chord with the MMA Twitter community, who rallied behind Dern, offering support and admiration for her bravery in speaking out.
Twitter users shared messages of empathy and encouragement for Dern, applauding her for taking control of her life and shedding light on a challenging topic. The tweets reflected both shock and admiration for her resilience in breaking free from an abusive relationship.
A Twitter user wrote:
"This is heartbreaking… you never know what is happening with people behind closed doors. It’s a good reminder to remember things like this while we deal with people. I failed today."
Many praised her for using her platform to raise awareness and inspire others. Mackenzie Dern's ability to maintain her positivity and smile despite the adversity was commended, and fans wished her nothing but the best moving forward.
"Hey @MackenzieDern we love ya and hope nothing but the best for you. Stay strong for all the women out there!! ❤️"
"Takes a lot to even come out with this. Good for her and her daughter that she got out"
"It's incredible! You always see her smiling!"
Check out the fans' reaction below:
Mackenzie Dern calls out next potential opponent following an impressive win over Angela Hill
Following a dominant performance against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73, Mackenzie Dern wasted no time in revealing her desired next opponent inside the octagon. In a post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Dern said:
"Man, I don't know what's Rose upto, you know? But if she's interested in fighting, I'd like to fight Rose... Maybe revenge with Yan. So, I mean, we've all kind of fought almost everyone but I never fought an ex-champion. I feel I can have that opportunity now. So yeah, Rose, Yan, someone in thee top 10, top five."
Check out Mackenzie Dern's call-out below: