MMA Twitter reacts to Benson Henderson's split decision win over Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273

Benson Henderson scored a monumental upset against Khabib Nurmagomedov's highly-touted teammate Islam Mamedov.

Mamedov, who was unbeaten in his last 20 fights, came into Bellator 273 as a prohibitive betting favorite. However, it was Henderson's grit that made the difference as 'Smooth' grinded out a close split decision victory after three rounds.

After the contest, Henderson indicated that he's contemplating retirement. The 38-year-old veteran said the win meant so much to him because it could very well be his last professional fight. In his post-fight interview, Henderson said:

"This was the most important fight of my entire career. I don't know if I'll ever fight again, so going out with a W is good. That's the way to go, in front of your hometown of Phoenix, Arizona! Thank you very much!"

A Hall of Fame-worthy career, If this is indeed the end… Thank you, Benson.A Hall of Fame-worthy career, @BensonHenderson snaps his losing streak with a Split Decision win at #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOsports If this is indeed the end… Thank you, Benson. 👏A Hall of Fame-worthy career, @BensonHenderson snaps his losing streak with a Split Decision win at #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOsports. https://t.co/tL4HmBQ3yq

Needless to say, MMA fighters and fans alike were pleasantly surprised by Henderson's vintage performance. Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to Henderson's age-defying victory at Bellator 273

MMA fighters react to Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Fellow former UFC lightweight champion B.J. Penn congratulated Benson Henderson on his spectacular win. Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight standout Tanner Boser said it was nice to finally see Henderson win after his three-fight skid.

Tanner Boser @BulldozerBoser Benson Henderson vs Islam Mamedov was a great fight and was so damn close but man it’s good to see Benson get that win! Benson Henderson vs Islam Mamedov was a great fight and was so damn close but man it’s good to see Benson get that win!

Meanwhile, a couple of former competitors were seemingly happy to witness Henderson's triumphant moment. Bellator lightweight stars Brent Primus and Patricky Pitbull hopped on Twitter to extend their congratulatory messages to Henderson. The latter even called his former rival "an inspiration."

MMA media members react to Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat were apparently astounded by Henderson defying the odds. Their sentiments were echoed by Adam Martin, who pointed out that Henderson deserved the win since he was the more active fighter, even from the bottom position.

Morning Kombat @morningkombat #Bellator273 As a +310 underdog Benson Henderson just snapped Islam Mamedov’s 20 fight unbeaten streak As a +310 underdog Benson Henderson just snapped Islam Mamedov’s 20 fight unbeaten streak 😱 #Bellator273

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Benson Henderson just beat Islam Mamedov as a +350 underdog! He won a split decision. Close fight but honestly Henderson was doing more work from the bottom and I'm totally ok with him getting the judges' call. #Bellator273 Benson Henderson just beat Islam Mamedov as a +350 underdog! He won a split decision. Close fight but honestly Henderson was doing more work from the bottom and I'm totally ok with him getting the judges' call. #Bellator273

Meanwhile, Mike Heck of MMA Fighting and Aaron Bronsteter of TSN both appreciated Henderson's display of grit. According to them, Henderson's will to win was the difference-maker in the fight.

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR Benson Henderson got that OG heart and intensity. Great fight. Benson Henderson got that OG heart and intensity. Great fight.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Benson Henderson fought that bout with so much joy and grit.



One of the all-time great lightweights who is often overlooked. Benson Henderson fought that bout with so much joy and grit.One of the all-time great lightweights who is often overlooked.

Finally, there are those who tried to predict what Henderson's next move could be. Simon Samano of MMA Junkie and John Hyo Ko of South China Morning Post theorized that Henderson could go to Eagle FC. Meanwhile, Shaheen Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting said Henderson isn't necessarily retiring despite having fought out his Bellator contract.

Simon Samano @SJSamano #Bellator273 I believe Benson Henderson just said to Khabib Nurmagomedov, “After Bellator, I’m gonna come talk to you.” I believe Benson Henderson just said to Khabib Nurmagomedov, “After Bellator, I’m gonna come talk to you.” 👀 #Bellator273

John Hyon Ko @JHKMMA Imagine if Benson Henderson signs with Eagle FC and fights the winner of Kevin Lee/Diego Sanchez for the inaugural (165-pound) super lightweight title at the end of 2022. Just imagine that. Imagine if Benson Henderson signs with Eagle FC and fights the winner of Kevin Lee/Diego Sanchez for the inaugural (165-pound) super lightweight title at the end of 2022. Just imagine that.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Benson Henderson tells us that tonight was the last fight of his Bellator contract. He's not sure if he'll ever fight again. Not retiring just yet, but said it's a possibility. #Bellator273 Benson Henderson tells us that tonight was the last fight of his Bellator contract. He's not sure if he'll ever fight again. Not retiring just yet, but said it's a possibility. #Bellator273

