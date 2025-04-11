MMA veteran shares brutal reality check about Michael Chandler's fighting career ahead of UFC 314

Michael Chandler is at a crossroads in his career ahead of UFC 314, which was a point raised by former UFC lightweight and retired mixed martial arts mainstay Josh Thomson. The discussion about 'Iron's' career trajectory was brought up during a conversation with legendary referee 'Big' John McCarthy.

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion faces rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett in a 155-pound clash. However, there is very little reason to back Chandler to win, according to Thomson, who brought up 'Iron's' recent, underwhelming loss to Charles Oliveira, among other things.

"You got taken down by a jiu-jitsu guy. Not once, not twice, but multiple times, and they were highlight reel takedowns. Lifts, scoops, slams, it all. I mean, there's no wrestling, it's gone. Paddy Pimblett is younger, more explosive, I think now too, I'm saying Michael Chandler is not the explosive fighter that he used to be, and on top of that, you see his punches coming from a mile away because he's loading up. That's one. Two is because he's so loopy with them now."

Check out Josh Thomson's thoughts on Michael Chandler (32:14):

Thomson makes several fair points. Chandler was indeed taken down multiple times by Oliveira at UFC 309, who authored a dominant wrestling performance against him in their rematch. Additionally, Pimblett is nearly a decade younger than him and poses a true danger.

While Chandler still has all of the athletic gifts needed to succeed in the UFC, his fight IQ has been brought into question several times, and he is now in a do-or-die position, especially if he aims to fight for the UFC lightweight title again in the future.

Michael Chandler is on a significant rough patch

While Michael Chandler has been the picture of confidence ahead of UFC 314, it is hard to imagine that he isn't at least somewhat concerned. After a stellar promotional debut against Dan Hooker, who he knocked out, 'Iron' went 1-4, with his only other win coming against over-the-hill Tony Ferguson on a losing streak.

He has lost to Charles Oliveira, twice, and to Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak, his second in the UFC. A win at UFC 314 will be imperative.

