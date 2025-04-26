MMA world champ Denice Zamboanga reflects on early success during formative years as a karateka: “I was winning gold”

Before becoming a ONE world champion, Denice Zamboanga cut her teeth in the world of karate.

Ad

In January, Zamboanga climbed to the top of the atomweight MMA mountain, scoring a sensational second-round knockout against Aloyna Rassohyna at ONE 170 to claim the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship.

The victory not only earned her her first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, but it also put her on a collision course with reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex. Now, the two will go toe-to-toe, unifying their respective titles at ONE 173 on Friday, August 1.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga looked back on the beginning of her career and her success in karate before transitioning to mixed martial arts.

"Actually, I started in karate and fought in competitions," Zamboanga said. "During that time, I was always matched up with higher belts, but I was winning gold in karate competitions. But there were times I would lose."

Ad

Ad

Denice Zamboanga knows she'll turn to coaching once her MMA career is over

14 fights into the makings of a Hall of Fame career, the 28-year-old Denice Zamboanga has a lot of life left in the fight game. Still, 'The Menace' knows that one day, she'll transition from competitor to coach.

"Yes. If there are athletes who ask how I do certain things, that’s how I practice my coaching acumen," Zamboanga added.

Ad

But first, Zamboanga will focus on turning her interim title into undisputed gold against ONE's only three-sport world champion.

Ad

Originally, Zamboanga and Stamp were set to square off at ONE 167 in June. Sadly, Stamp was forced to bow out of the bout after tearing her meniscus whilst training. Since then, the Thai superstar has undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery.

On August 1, she'll make her long-awaited return to martial arts' biggest global stage, determined to defend her atomweight crown for the first time and snap Zamboanga's four-fight win streak.

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.