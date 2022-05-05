"What do you want?" - Mohammed Boutasaa releases hype video ahead of his ONE debut

Mohammed Boutasaa continues to increase his virtual stock ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

The kickboxing protégé released a hype video ahead of his fight against seasoned veteran Davit Kiria at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The video showed the former Enfusion champion putting in work at his home training center of Southpaw Gym in the Netherlands.

A fast-rising prospect, Boutasaa boasts of a perfect 15-0 record and is expected to be a future star in the kickboxing world. While he’s yet to make his ONE Championship debut, there is a lot of hype around the 22-year-old striker.

It was during his time with Enfusion that Boutasaa got to match up against older and battle-hardened strikers. Nevertheless, ‘Too Sharp’ made sure that he was befitting of his nickname.

It was in November 2019 when he produced a spectacular 30-second knockout finish of Ilias Zouggary. Weaving away from Zouggary’s strikes, Boutasaa landed a cracking right kick directly to his opponent’s jaw resulting in a one-hit sleeper.

The win over Zouggary earned Boutasaa a shot at Enfusion’s 67-kilogram title against Khalid El Moukadam. While the fight didn’t produce a knockout finish, it was a dominant showing that saw the Moroccan star secure a decision victory.

Mohammed Boutasaa ready to bring the hype to ONE Championship

The young striker already enjoys fervent backing from both his native country of Morocco and his adoptive home of the Netherlands. ONE Championship, however, is a different landscape.

Mohammed Boutasaa is now entering ONE Championship’s kickboxing field. Superbon Singha Mawynn became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, long considered the greatest kickboxer of all time.

Kiria, while outside the top five of the division, is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the weight class. The 30-year-old has seen his fair share of gold having held the GLORY Kickboxing and Kunlun titles.

Nevertheless, the undefeated Boutasaa is ready to test his talent against the premier competition in the promotion. Weeks after he signed with ONE Championship, 'Too Sharp' was already asking the promotion who will match up against him for his first fight:

“@onechampionship who would be my opponent?!!😃😃 "

