"In the Mecca of all Meccas" - Molly McCann aims to have a conversation with Dana White regarding her next fight alongside Barstool Sports President David Portnoy

Molly McCann plans to have a conversation with UFC president Dana White regarding her next UFC fight. At this week’s UFC London media day event, Liverpool’s McCann suggested that she’d like Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy to help her persuade White to let her fight at Madison Square Garden (MSG).

Earlier this year, both Barstool Sports and McCann confirmed that she’d signed with the brand. Additionally, Portnoy is known to be good friends with White. McCann will face Hannah Goldy in a women’s flyweight bout at UFC London on July 23. Moreover, ‘Meatball’ has suggested that she’d like to compete at UFC 281 that’ll reportedly transpire at MSG in November.

Responding to a question from Sportskeeda MMA regarding which top-10 fighter she’d like to face, the former Cage Warriors champion revisited her 2018 submission loss against Gillian Robertson.

‘Meatball’ noted that she lets the UFC choose her opponents. She then segued into possibly competing at the fight ‘Mecca,’ the iconic MSG in New York:

“Never been one to call anyone out.” Recalling the time she pursued a fight against Robertson, McCann continued, “She humbled me; the best lesson of my life. So, I learned I don’t need to do that because I failed at the first [*unintelligible] on that one. But I'm gonna get this win."

she further added:

“Dave Portnoy from Barstool is around, and Dana and him are quite tight. So, hopefully, after the fight, we can have a conversation. I would like to fight again in November in the Mecca of all Meccas for strikers. And I’ll just leave it into their hands to see who I’ll be fighting against.”

Watch McCann discuss the topic at 21:24 in the video below (*video courtesy of MMA Junkie):

Dana White on the UFC’s potential return to Madison Square Garden

The UFC put forth an incredible fight card in Long Island on July 16, featuring several exciting matchups. During the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, Dana White fielded multiple questions from the media.

Intriguingly, one question was regarding whether the UFC would organize an event at MSG like it’s usually done every year since 2016. While the UFC MSG card didn’t materialize in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the promotion did put forth UFC 268 at the iconic venue in November 2021.

[ Only fitting we have a fire fight in tonight's Main Event #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3pxVxYV Only fitting we have a fire fight in tonight's Main Event [ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3pxVxYV ] https://t.co/REgErraG3G

Furthermore, Combate recently reported that the UFC plans to organize UFC 281 at MSG on November 12. While Dana White didn’t officially reveal a date for the event, he hinted that the UFC could return to MSG this November. White said:

“Yeah, hopefully, we’re coming back to MSG in November. Yup.”

Check out Dana White's comments at 17:00 in the video below:

