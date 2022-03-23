Molly McCann asks The Rock if he saw her execute "The People's Elbow" at UFC London

Molly McCann flattened Luana Carolina with a brutal spinning back elbow at UFC London. The devastating finish sent the O2 crowd into a frenzy and earned her a performance-related bonus. Taking to social media, 'Meatball' labeled the move 'The People's Elbow', though the technique and execution of the finisher were different from the move that was popularized by Dwayne Johnson during his pro wrestling days.

McCann also tagged 'The Rock', asking the famed wrestler if he watched her deliver his trademark move inside the octagon:

"The Rock did you see the peoples elbow in full effect this weekend?"

Molly McCann on her evolution since UFC debut loss

Molly McCann picked up the biggest win of her UFC career with her recent knockout of Luana Carolina. However, her promotional debut in 2018 did not go as planned as she suffered a submission defeat to Gillian Robertson.

During the UFC London media day, McCann was asked how much she has evolved since losing her UFC debut bout in 2018. Here's how the 31-year-old responded:

"I've suffered real horrific losses in this game and I have to wake myself up and I have to re-affirm, its just affirmations for me. And then when I affirm who I am and then I go to train, the training is what makes me think, 'f**k now, hell you are alright.' I'm always cautious, I'm never over zealous, and I'm never over confident. As long as I always bring that, I know that I'm not setting myself up to fail. You watch me or anyone in our gym when it's hitting the pads, taking down, submissions, ground and pound, it's 100 percent go time. I focus a little bit more on being a sculptor and being a little bit rough around the edges and not being as polished off as what I've become."

Catch Molly McCann's interaction with the media in the video below:

With her latest performance at the O2 Arena in London, the English flyweight contender scored her second consecutive win in the promotion, extending her pro-MMA record to 12-4.

McCann's third-round win at UFC London was arguably the biggest finish on a night that was full of memorable moments. The event was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov and it is being considered one of the best Fight Night events in the UFC history.

