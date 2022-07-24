Watch: Molly McCann, Chris Curtis and others sing to cheer Tom Aspinall up after knee injury TKO loss

Tom Aspinall suffered a gutting first loss in the UFC after a freak injury denied him a chance to get going in the main event of UFC Fight Night in London. Just 15 seconds into his heavyweight fight against Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall went down with his knee seemingly injured and the fight was deemed a technical knockout.

While the injury diagnosis remains undisclosed, Aspinall is already in the process of finding his way back to the octagon starting by drowning out his disappointment in an afterparty. A video surfaced of him enjoying himself amidst family and friends, notably UFC fighters Molly McCann and Chris Curtis.

Aspinall's two UFC colleagues not only comforted him in the aftermath of his injury at the party but also sang to cheer him up. 'Meatball' can be seen loudly singing and encouraging the rest of the party to join in. The chorus goes:

"TOMMY ASPINALL, ASPINALL, TOMMY ASPINAAAALL! RA RA RA RA! TOMMY ASPINALL, ASPINALL, TOMMY ASPINAAAALL! "

McCann enjoyed success in her outing against Hannah Goldy, however, Chris Curtis frustratingly lost out to Jack Hermansson. But none of the results mattered in the celebratory atmosphere.

Watch the video on TheMacLife's YouTube channel:

Tom Aspinall also spent time with Curtis Blaydes

The misfortune of the main event extended to the victor, Curtis Blaydes, too, as he missed an opportunity to make a case for a shot at the heavyweight title despite recording the fight as a win.

However, the two sporting big men met up after the fight in a classy gesture. Tom Aspinall posted a picture of the two on Instagram sharing a beer together with the caption:

"A beer makes everything feel better. What a guy, big Curtis and his team popped up to say hello. Freak accidents happen unfortunately, tonight wasn’t my night. Love u all xx"

Check out Tom Aspinall's Instagram post below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far