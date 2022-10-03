I think you need to miss the sport to give the level that me and him do - Molly McCann praises "freak" Paddy Pimblett as he begins training camp

As Paddy Pimblett begins his diet and heads back to his gym in Liverpool, Molly McCann took the time to praise the "freak" athlete that he is and insists that taking time away from the sport makes the pair train much harder upon their return.

'Meatball' is six weeks out from her blockbuster matchup at UFC 281 and is already putting in work at the Next Gen gym to conquer the challenging task she has ahead of her. The 32-year-old will collide with highly-touted prospect Erin Blanchfield as the pair look to spearhead their way up the women's flyweight rankings.

While welcoming Paddy Pimblett back to training camp, Molly McCann gave insight into how seriously the Scouser takes the fight game and acknowledged the lightweight's mindset. On one of Pimblett's vlogs, she was asked to give her thoughts on how 'The Baddy' looks and feels, to which she replied:

"Full. Happy. Nice and tanned. I think you need to miss the sport to come back and give it the level that me and him do. Even though he's trained in America, there's nothing quite like this gym, so I think he's buzzing to be back. He's a bit of a freak to be honest, because he'll train for three hours now, it's his mindset. We've missed him, the fmaily's back. It's just back to business now."

Since 'The Baddy' arrived in the UFC, both he and best friend McCann have made a splash on the international stage and become superstars of the sport. Not only have they showcased their bold and unusual personalities, but they have also backed it up in the cage with a handful of sensational performances.

Check out Molly McCann's comments on Paddy Pimblett at 1:35 of the video below:

When is Paddy Pimblett expected to fight next?

Paddy Pimblett is not known to take short-notice fights due to his excessive weight gain in the off-season. So with his return to camp and him cutting down on calories, as seen in the video above, when can we expect him to be back in the octagon?

Although the 27-year-old has only ever competed on cards that featured Molly McCann, the 155-pounder confirmed that he won't be competing in Madison Square Garden at UFC 281.

Despite dismissing the possibility of fighting on the same card as his training partner, Pimblett made it clear that he plans on finding an opponent before the year comes to an end. UFC 282 is scheduled to be the promotion's final pay-per-view of the year and the T-Mobile card will most likely feature the Liverpudlian.

