Molly McCann has a three-word reaction after Conor Benn gets real on mental health issues

British boxer Conor Benn's recent confession about his battle with suicidal thoughts following doping allegations has received praise from UFC fighter Molly McCann.

Benn, son of boxing legend Nigel Benn, opened up on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani about the intense toll the situation took on him, revealing he almost committed suicide due to the pressure and public scrutiny.

The 27-year-old, who maintains his innocence, detailed the emotional turmoil he experienced. He described feeling abandoned, isolated, and overwhelmed by shame, even contemplating self-harm.

Benn said:

"I know I'm this fighter, this boxer, but I'm also a human. It was bad. There were times... my wife thought I'd killed myself... I've never felt shame like it in my life, even though I've never done it."

McCann, a vocal supporter of mental health initiatives, took to social media to express her admiration for Benn's vulnerability. Highlighting the importance of open conversations about mental health struggles, she wrote:

"Proud of you @conorbennofficial"

Conor Benn calls out next opponent in a heated verbal exchange during face-off

Conor Benn, coming off a victorious return to the ring in September 2023 after more than a year-long hiatus, is set to face the undefeated Peter Dobson on Feb. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated matchup will headline a Matchroom Boxing fight card, showcasing Benn's skills against Dobson's unbeaten record. However, the pre-fight atmosphere escalated during a face-off between the two fighters, turning from a usual staredown to a heated verbal exchange. Facing off Dobson, Benn was heard saying:

"Stop shaking! Look you're f****** shaking, stop shaking you f****** p*******. You're shaking because you're scared man... If I did what I wanted to do right now, I'd be f****** arrested and there would be no fight."

Check out the face-off between the two boxers in the clip below:

