"More than some of the fighters are being paid for their fight" - UFC 295 fighter shares ticket prices for MSG event, and fans are outraged

UFC 295 could mark the end of two legendary mixed martial arts careers as Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic have both teased that they could potentially retire following their main event heavyweight title clash. The event will also take place at Madison Square Garden in New York. The combination of the two has led to tickets to the event being very high priced.

Jared Gordon, who will face Mark Madsen at UFC 295 in a lightweight bout, shared a photo showing just how expensive tickets are for fighters, adding:

"These are discounted tickets I got through UFC for my fight at MSG for some family and friends. UFC has some loyal fans to be selling out an arena of close to 20,000 some odd seats at prices higher than these, I love you all!"

Jared Gordon's tweet as well as the ticket prices

Fans reacted by expressing outrage at the cost of the prices. @bradley_cren stated:

"That's crazy! More than some of the fighters are being paid for their fight"

@MrFacts011 claimed Gordon spent half of his fight purse on tickets:

"Bro gave away half of his purse in tickets 😭 💀"

@MWBaseballDad suggested the unranked lightweight may need a second job to afford the tickets:

"@JFlashGordonMMA is going to need a 2nd job just to send friends and family to his fights."

@GLORYMMAMOLE questioned how UFC fighters are still paid so little, relative to other professional sports:

"All that money being made on ticket sales and UFC fighters remain some of the lowest paid professional athletes in the world. 🤨"

@Von_Weeden suggested Gordon is doing just what the promotion wants:

"Giving some of your paycheck back to the UFC is what the UFC wants, which is crazy..."

@Hugesportsfan75 suggested Jon Jones does not have to pay for tickets:

"I'm sure Jones doesn't have to pay a pennie for the 45 people he brings"

@propernator claimed the tickets are the second time the promotion has robbed Gordon over the past 12 months:

"first UFC rob you against Paddy, now they robbing you for some tickets 😭"

the best fan reactions

When will UFC 295 take place?

UFC 295 is among the most highly-anticipated pay-per-view events that the promotion has put on this year as Jon Jones will defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. The event will take place on November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Although UFC 295 is still a month and a half away, tickets have already gone on sale. The cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster is nearly $1000, while the priciest ticket is nearly $25,000.