"More than than I ever prayed for" - Former BMF Jorge Masvidal pens tearjerking message for daughter on her birthday

Apart from being one of the finest mixed martial arts talents of this generation, former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is a proud father to a beautiful 15-year-old girl, Ava.

Earlier this week, on the eve of her birthday, 'Gamebred' posted multiple pictures of him with his daughter, showcasing their moments together while she was growing up.

The former UFC fighter also penned a heartwarming message about Ava on Instagram, sharing that she has turned out to be more than he had "ever prayed for":

"15 years ago I got the biggest job of my life. I became a dad to the most perfect girl that ever exist. Ava, you are more than I ever prayed for. You are perfect. You inspire me and motivate me every day to be a better person. Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader. You’re my life. I never knew love until you were born. I love you to the moon and back forever and ever!"

Masvidal is easily one of the biggest pay-per-view stars of MMA in the past decade. During his time in the premier promotion, he registered wins against the likes of Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till.

Furthermore, he challenged for the welterweight title twice during his tenure at the UFC. Along the way, Masvidal also created his own fight promotion, Gamebred FC, which conducts boxing and bare-knuckle MMA events.

Jorge Masvidal wants Leon Edwards to leave Colby Covington "in a stretcher"

Although Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington started off their MMA journey as best friends, the duo has since become bitter foes.

Although their UFC 272 clash was to act as an outlet to scrap their disagreements, suffice it to say it did not work. Their rivalry reached its zenith when 'Gamebred' jumped 'Chaos' near Papi Steak restaurant in Miami last year.

It seems Masvidal is still hunting for retribution against his old teammate. During a recent interview with MMA Crazy, the former BMF champion claimed that he wants Leon Edwards to give 'Chaos' a proper beating when they lock horns at UFC 296:

"I hope Leon f*****g leaves him in a stretcher... Colby is old too now, he might not be able to keep that pace up. Leon is looking really good at being [able to] get up to his feet and start the fight again... I'm hoping he [Edwards] pulls it off."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (0:17):