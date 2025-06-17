"More impossible than achieving world peace" - MMA X weighs in as Dana White reveals his lofty goal for the UFC

The MMA community recently weighed in after UFC CEO Dana White revealed a lofty goal he has for the promotion. White has always been known to be a forward thinker and still believes there is more that the MMA leader can do to increase their global appeal.

Red Corner MMA posted a clip to their X account via Jazzysworldtv, which shows White discussing the one goal he has yet to accomplish with the UFC, which is holding live events in every country in the world.

"I would say that the goal that I still have is to continue to take the UFC to places where it's never been, bring a live event there. You know, we still haven't been to Spain. It's crazy that we haven't been to Spain yet, got to get to Spain and many other places. I will achieve my goal when the UFC has literally had a live event in every country in the world."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on White's bold plans. Some noted that they don't believe it is realistic, while a few fans took a jibe at the UFC CEO for constantly booking cards at the Apex. Others mentioned that there are some countries where it would be unrealistic to host events due to the current political climate. They wrote:

"That's more impossible than achieving world peace"

"Says this yet goes the Apex 20x a year"

"Unless he's willing to get rid of his mentality about stadiums, this won't happen in his life time"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]

Dana White opens up about UFC's growth

Dana White also opened up about the UFC's growth since being at the helm of the promotion. In the aforementioned interview, White mentioned that his team is still looking for ways to grow the promotion further. He said:

"Every time you do something that grows the business or takes it to another level, those are those moments... And we still have those moments now. We're still going through it."

Check out the full interview featuring Dana White's comments below (3:20):

