"More impressive for Volk" - Ali Abdelaziz gets trolled for bragging about Islam Makhachev not 'hesitating' to fight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has steadily become an easy target for trollers in recent years. Abdelaziz's controversial remarks and even words of appreciation for fighters work as the catalyst for the online trolling attacks. Abdelaziz found himself at the receiving end of online trolling when he praised Islam Makhachev.

UFC Lightweight champion Makhachev was set to rematch his predecessor Charles Oliveira at the UFC 294 PPV event on October 21. The fight had the potential to become one of the highest-selling bouts of the year. Unfortunately, ‘do Bronx’ suffered a gruesome eyebrow injury one day before he was scheduled to fly off to the venue (Abu Dhabi). The injury prompted the Brazilian to pull out of the fight.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski stepped up to the occasion and Islam Makhachev agreed to fight the Australian on ten days’ notice. For the uninitiated, Volkanovski gave Makhachev the toughest fight of his career this past March. He is considered among the few fighters that are capable of handing Makhachev a loss. Ali Abdelaziz praised Makhachev for risking the title against a dangerous opponent like Alexander Volkanovski on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter):

“@MAKHACHEVMMA didn’t even hesitate. He built different”

MMA fans felt that Alexander Volkanovski deserved appreciation for stepping up on short notice as well. They reminded Abdelaziz of this with brutal reactions to his post.

Ali Abdelaziz’s management firm criticized for bullying MMA journalist James Lynch

Ali Abdelaziz’s management firm Dominance MMA represents several high-profile MMA fighters in the UFC as well as other prominent MMA promotions. Abdelaziz has come under fire for his conduct several times before. However, prominent MMA journalist James Lynch recently called out his firm for allegedly bullying at the Bellator 300 event.

Lynnch claimed that a member of Dominance MMA, Firdavs Khalim tried to intimidate him during the post-fight press conference. Khalim allegedly told Lynch to not ask any questions to Usman Nurmagomedov.

Lynch said:

"I'm basically posted up in the back. I'm doing the post-fight. And one of Ali Abdelaziz’s right-hand men, one of the other managers, Firdavs comes up to me and basically tries to intimidate me and tells me point blank, 'You cannot ask Usman any questions at the press conference'."

