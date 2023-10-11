Joe Rogan offers two-word reaction after Alexander Volkanovski steps in to replace Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev

Joe Rogan is widely renowned for speaking his mind. When it comes to the UFC, the veteran colour commentator never minces his words.

Therefore, after a shocking change to the headliner of UFC 294, which goes down in Abu Dhabi next weekend, was announced, it was hardly surprising to see Rogan hit social media.

It was explained by Dana White last night that Charles Oliveira had been forced out of his lightweight title bout with champ Islam Makhachev at the event and has been replaced by featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Rather than break down the new fight, or discuss the injury that had sidelined Oliveira, Joe Rogan simply reposted the UFC’s own announcement on Instagram. He also added a brief, to-the-point two-word reaction.

"OH SH*T!!"

Rogan won't be part of the UFC 294 commentary team, however, given that he only appears at United States-held PPVs nowadays.

The veteran announced back in 2018 that he would be cutting down on the number of events he’d be working on. However, he has remained a steady presence for the promotion overall in the years that have followed.

As for Charles Oliveira, he took to Instagram last night to apologise for the injury that had sidelined him from his clash with Makhachev, explaining that he’d suffered a bad cut above his right eye.

What did Joe Rogan say about the first fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski?

When Islam Makhachev faces off with Alexander Volkanovski in a champ vs. champ bout at UFC 294, it will be their second clash of 2023.

The Dagestani squared off with ‘Alexander the Great’ in the main event of UFC 284 back in February. He came away with his hand raised after the judges scored the bout unanimously in his favour.

Interestingly, many observers actually scored the fight in favor of Volkanovski, and Joe Rogan was one of them.

On an episode of his podcast the Joe Rogan Experience, the veteran commentator revealed that he believed Volkanovski had done enough to win, stating the following:

“Oh my God! We were convinced [that Volkanovski won the fight]. We might have to watch it [again]. Let’s see what people think online, in my eyes, I thought it was 3-2.”

