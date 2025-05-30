"More perfect than ever" - Fans in pure awe of the talent level residing in ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai class

There's no denying that ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division is one of the most talent-rich and dangerous weight classes in all of combat sports.

Ad

To showcase just how stacked the bracket is, the world's largest martial arts organization recently released a highlight reel featuring top-ranked contenders — and it was nothing short of explosive.

Check out the Instagram clip below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Front and center was none other than Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion lit up the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 with a thunderous elbow knockout of Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares.

Fast forward to more than a year later, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 delivered a similarly devastating performance. Making U.S. debut at ONE 168 in September 2024, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion shocked everyone by stopping Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Ad

Meanwhile, the flyweight Muay Thai rankings saw a major shakeup with the resurgence of former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who climbed to No. 3 after avenging his loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

Also making waves is Nakrob Fairtex, who has compiled an impressive 10-2 record under the promotion's banner, with six of those wins coming by knockout.

It's clear the flyweight Muay Thai category is bursting at the seams with elite athletes, and fans are taking notice:

Ad

"Flyweight looks more perfect than ever now!!!"

Comments from Instagram

ONE Championship hosts a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai bout in next U.S. primetime showcase

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime next week, the spotlight will once again shine on the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

On June 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 32 will feature a compelling clash between No. 5-ranked Nakrob Fairtex and rising star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi on the supporting card.

The aforementioned premium live event will air for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.