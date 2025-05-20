WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang heats up Denver up in brilliant display of striking mastery against Mexican foe

Two years ago, Rodtang Jitmuangnon once again proved why he is one of the most electrifying athletes in combat sports, delivering a trademark performance in his long-awaited United States debut.

Ad

The Thai superstar lit up the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, with a spectacular one-strike knockout of Edgar Tabares to retain his then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 10 — the promotion's first-ever live event on American shores — in May 2023.

Check out the highlights of that matchup uploaded by ONE Championship through its official Instagram account below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

From the opening seconds, "The Iron Man" unleashed a relentless barrage that left Tabares scrambling for answers.

The pressure reached its breaking point in the second round, where Rodtang landed a perfectly timed elbow that ended the contest in emphatic fashion, securing a memorable finish and reinforcing his status as a global striking icon.

Rodtang's celebration didn't end there as he was rewarded by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong with a rare six-figure bonus worth $100,000.

Ad

Rodtang looks to suit up for action again in ONE Championship

Fresh off his electrifying 80-second knockout of Japanese dynamo Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is once again feeling the competitive fire.

Eager to return to action, "The Iron Man" recently took to Instagram — a popular photo and short-form video sharing social networking service — to crowdsource suggestions from fans on who he should face next.

One popular name among the responses is former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who is coming off a revenge victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.