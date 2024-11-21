"More PPVs than McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov" - MMA X debates whether Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall would sell more

The topic of Jon Jones' next fight has become one of the most talked-about following his UFC 309 destruction of Stipe Miocic. Now, the question is whether he'll face Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall next? Both men have made their intentions to fight for undisputed heavyweight gold clear.

Pereira aims to become the first three-division champion in UFC history by facing Jones for the title. Meanwhile, Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion, who recently defended his belt against Curtis Blaydes, and is now determined to unify the belts and prove he is the world's best heavyweight.

This has led to MMA X discussing which hypothetical bout would draw more fan interest and sell more PPVs. The response from fans was varied, with some arguing in favor of Jones vs. Aspinall, while others claimed that Jones vs. Pereira would generate more PPV buys.

One fan scoffed at the notion of Jones vs. Pereira even being competitive due to the former's disproportionate wrestling and grappling advantage.

"Jones vs. Tom, anyone with a brain knows Alex vs. Jon isn't even a competitive fight"

Some, though, opined that a matchup between Jones and Pereira would sell more PPVs.

"Obviously Jones and Pereira but if they actually market Jones and Aspinall then they can make it the biggest heavyweight fight ever, by far."

Others disagreed, claiming that a Jones vs. Aspinall would dwarf even UFC 229.

"Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall would sell more PPVs than McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov. It would be the highest grossing UFC event in company history."

More fans favored the Aspinall bout for Jones.

"Jones vs Tom is the bigger fight and sells more too"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jon Jones' next possible fight

While Jones isn't too fond of fighting Aspinall, he has confessed that a big enough check could persuade him.

Dana White has been adamant about Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall being next

Ahead of UFC 309, Dana White asserted that the winner of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight would have to face Tom Aspinall if they intended to continue fighting. This was repeated at the post-fight press conference by UFC CEO following Jones' win.

When a reporter reminded White that he claimed Jones vs. Aspinall could be the biggest heavyweight fight ever, the UFC CEO did not mince words:

"It will be."

Check out Dana White asserting that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is next (22:47):

It is the matchup the fans are clamoring for, and if White is to be believed, it will eventually happen.

