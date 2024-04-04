“More than ready” - Thai legend Nong-O links up with former rival and icon Saenchai in preparation for ONE Friday Fights 58

Determined to climb his way back into the win column, Nong-O Hama has linked up with former rival and fellow Muay Thai legend Saenchai to help him prepare for his return to the ring on April 5.

This Friday, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will look to snap a two-fight losing skid that has seen him sustain brutal back-to-back knockouts against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card, the Thai will take on streaking countryman Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

"More than ready," Nong-O wrote on Instagram. "The 3 months of practice were the most fun. Thank you to the trainer team. and all boxing teachers. See you this Friday."

Before his recent struggles, Nong-O was riding an incredible 10-fight win streak with notable victories over Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, and UK fan favorite Liam Harrison.

If he hopes to relive those glory days, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will have to snap the streak of Kulabdam — a task much easier said than done.

Kulabdam vs. Nong-O Hama will be a classic battle of youth vs. experience at ONE Friday Fights 58

Standing in Nong-O Hama's way of a much-needed victory is two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion Kulabdam, who walks back into the Mecca of Muay Thai, having been unbeaten in his last five fights. 7-3 under the ONE banner, 'Left Meteorite' has displayed his power in his last three outings, KO'ing Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo, all in the first round.

At 25 years old, Kulabdam already had 70 career wins to his credit. With that said, he will clearly give up the experience advantage to Nong-O, who has an insane 265 career wins and well over 300 fights on his resume.

However, Kulabdam will have the age advantage as Nong-O enters the bout at 37 years old, 12 years older than his opponent.

Will experience prove to be the deciding factor at ONE Friday Fights 58, or will youth be what wins the day? Find out this Friday, April 5. You can watch the entire card live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com around the world.

