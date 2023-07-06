"More of a Twitter user" - Khamzat Chimaev mocking Paulo Costa's hair fails to catch fans' attention as they grill 'Borz' about next fight

Khamzat Chimaev has made his disdain for Paulo Costa apparent, as he continues to take jabs at the former UFC title challenger.

The antagonism between Chimaev and Costa intensified following speculations of a matchup at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, which ultimately did not come to fruition. Since then, both fighters have engaged in occasional heated exchanges.

Take a look at 'The Eraser's' social media post mocking the unbeaten welterweight star:

In his social media assault, 'Borz' mocked Paulo Costa's previous revelation of receiving a hair transplant.

Check out Chimaev's tweet below:

While Khamzat Chimaev attempt to mock Costa's hair transplant, fans remained more focused on pressing 'Borz' about his next fight. The 29-year-old Chechen native has not stepped into the octagon since his victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit It has been 290 days since Khamzat Chimaev last fought and he is yet to book his next fight.



His inactivity outside of Ramadan is unexplainable.



Why do you think Borz has been absent for so long?🤔 It has been 290 days since Khamzat Chimaev last fought and he is yet to book his next fight.His inactivity outside of Ramadan is unexplainable.Why do you think Borz has been absent for so long?🤔 https://t.co/DOWWPfqgHE

Despite his persistent callouts and expressed desire to face challenging opponents, the anticipation surrounding Chimaev's next bout continues to mount as he has yet to secure a fight.

One fan wrote:

"Brother when you fight? It's been almost a year."

Another fan remarked:

"He’d do worse than what burns did to u buddy, so I wouldn’t talk so loud."

While another user made fun of Khamzat Chimaev's inactivity:

"Big talk for someone who hasn't fought in 87 years.."

Another fan posted:

"Khamzat becoming more of a Twitter user than a fighter. Only 1 fight a year. Pathetic."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @KChimaev on Twitter

What did Dana White say regarding Khamzat Chimaev's absence from the UFC in 2023?

UFC president Dana White provided insights into Khamzat Chimaev's extended absence from the octagon since his last fight in September.

The UFC's top brass shed light on the situation, explaining that 'Borz' has been dealing with personal matters that have kept him occupied. Speaking to combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter in May, White remarked:

"That's on him though, he's got stuff going on his personal life. That's not because we're not getting him a fight, obviously you know how it goes here, I talk about this all the time, we have to get guys three fights a year. So if we don't get guys three fight a year we have to pay em. The only way that wouln't happen, they have personal stuff going on."

Check out White's comments below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



20 minutes with Dana White: Dana White with an update on Khamzat Chimaev.20 minutes with Dana White: tsn.ca/ufc/video/dana… Dana White with an update on Khamzat Chimaev.20 minutes with Dana White: tsn.ca/ufc/video/dana… https://t.co/Gvc2pNcn19

Poll : 0 votes