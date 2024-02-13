“Most anticipated movie of 2024” - Fans react as Conor McGregor unveils ‘Road House’ character’s name and shares new poster

Fans are reacting after Conor McGregor recently unveiled his character's name in the upcoming 'Road House' remake and shared a new poster as the release of the film nears.

The film is scheduled to release globally on March 21 and will be available on Prime Video. The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account and shared the poster for the character he will be portraying in the film, along with a teaser of what fans can expect:

"Knox thrives in chaos."

Fans shared their thoughts on McGregor's character for his major film debut and congratulated him on his transition from fighter to actor. They mentioned that they are eagerly awaiting the film's release, while others expressed their excitement for what the film could mean for 'The Notorious' film career:

"Most anticipated movie of 2024 the notorious is the baddest man on television."

"Knox is the only man that can save UFC 300"

"Can't for this! Definitely should have been put in the theaters"

"Can't wait Champ Champ"

"Looks like Knox is ready to shake things up! Can't wait for the chaos"

"Did he just bring bank martial arts movies?"

It will be interesting to see how 'Road House' fares with the audience as well as critics and whether McGregor's performance will lead to major film roles in the future.

Conor McGregor reacts to Renato Moicano's post-fight announcement

Like many others in the MMA community, Conor McGregor was among those who reacted to Renato Moicano's post-fight interview following his unanimous decision win over Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night 235.

During his post-fight interview, Moicano revealed that his 62-year-old father had another child a few weeks ago. The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account and reacted by congratulating the Brazilian on the new addition to his family:

"Wow! He has a new little baby brother! That’s awesome! Fair play Moiciano Snr hahaha"

