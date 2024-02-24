"Most conniving, lying, divisive group of individuals" - Conor McGregor goes off on the 33rd Dáil, urges people to vote "No" in care referendum 

Conor McGregor has doubled down on his stance to vote against Ireland's new referendum on family and care.

Earlier today, the former UFC two-division champion called for his millions of followers on X to vote "NO/NO" in the upcoming 'Family and Care Amendments.' The Dubliner raged at the government for proposing the constitutional change, writing:

"They could easily do this as it stands yet they have never!! The most conniving, lying, divisive group of individuals is what leads the 33rd Dáil Éireann. MARCH 8th VOTE NO/NO!"

Expand Tweet

For context, on March 8, Irish citizens will be allowed to vote on two referendums regarding the country's constitution. The proposed changes come in the form of a family amendment and a care amendment.

The Family Amendment pertains to how a family is defined, while the Care Amendment deals with the definition of care provided by family members per the Constitution.

According to the Irish Citizens Information website, the care referendum proposes a two-part amendment to delete an existing part of the constitution and replace it with a new text regarding the definition of care provided by family members.

Irish citizens will be granted the right to vote in favor or against the proposed changes in case of both amendments.

The Irish minister for Integration, Roderic O'Gorman, has stated that voting in favor of the proposed changes will enable him to secure funding for disability services in the forthcoming budget.

However, McGregor's stance on the referendum has found famous backers, including tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Expand Tweet

Michael Chandler confirms that Conor McGregor fight is still happening

Despite Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being announced almost a year ago, the fight has yet to come to fruition.

While there were rumors about the pair headlining UFC 300, the fight has now once again been enshrouded in uncertainty, leaving many to wonder if the fight would happen at all.

However, 'Iron' is convinced that the fight is still happening. Speaking to Ariel Helwani in a recent episode of The MMA Hour, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion said:

"This is the fight that is happening. I can't tell you a date, I can't tell you a weight, but I can tell you the fight is happening. I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments about the Conor McGregor fight below (16:23):

.