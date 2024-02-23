Elon Musk shares three-word reaction to Conor McGregor calling for “No” vote in Ireland’s proposed referendum on care and the definition of the family

Conor McGregor and Elon Musk aren't usually two names that are linked together. However, with the Irishman's rising interest in Irish politics, it has drawn Musk's interest, as the SpaceX CEO replied to McGregor's recent call for his fellow countryman to vote against a referendum that will redefine families in Irish society.

Musk took to X/Twitter, where he quoted McGregor's tweet and offered a simple three-word response in agreement with 'The Notorious.'

"Conor is right"

McGregor's involvement in Irish politics has increased as of late. Besides his opposition to the proposed referendum, 'The Notorious' has expressed tremendous outrage over the series of stabbing incidents that have rocked Ireland in recent years.

In fact, McGregor went as far as calling for the torture and execution of those found guilty of the crime. He further voiced his belief that Ireland's rise in foreign immigration has contributed to incidents in violent crime. For this, McGregor earned criticism, while others praised him in agreement of his stance.

Some even proposed that the Irishman run for president of his country, which 'The Notorious' seemed to have entertained but has shown no serious interest in pursuing. For now, McGregor appears more concerned with propping up his business ventures, with a more minor interest in MMA.

Despite Dana White's claims that the former UFC double champion is too wealthy to be bothered with fighting again, McGregor has consistently expressed a desire to return to fighting, even finding common ground with Alexander Volkanovski, who revealed that he did not do well when he is not fighting.

Conor McGregor has never withdrawn from a fight

While Conor McGregor has been criticized for several reasons throughout his career, something he has never been accused of is pulling out of fights. The Irishman has never withdrawn from matchups. The closest he has ever come to it was when the UFC pulled him from his UFC 200 bout with Nate Diaz.

This, however, was not Conor McGregor pulling out of the bout. As aforementioned, it was the promotion that removed him from the fight due to his refusal to commit to his media obligations for UFC 200. It ultimately led to his rematch with Diaz taking place at UFC 202.