"Most egregious propaganda campaigns" - Fans react to Tristan Tate's alarming message regarding negative influence of COVID-19 vaccines on health

Tristan Tate’s social media post about the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on long-term health drew vivid reactions from the fans. Tate is a controversial influencer who has appealed to a section of the populace with his controversial opinions on a variety of topics.

A recent report from Fox News claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines have been linked with a slight increase in heart and brain-related conditions in vaccinated individuals. The findings are based on a study conducted by researchers from the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) in New Zealand.

The report has given rise to a massive debate. It was speculated that sufficient clinical trials had not been carried out before the COVID-19 vaccines were approved for use in the general populace during the peak of the pandemic.

Tate recently posted a screenshot of the Fox News report on his X account and wrote:

“You were the clinical trials.”

Expand Tweet

@Thompsonklay commented:

“Coupled with the most egregious propaganda campaigns of our lifetime.”

@ColtSpeakX wrote:

“I would have never thought taking an untested shot would have negative effects!”

Other X users commented:

“All the side effects of the vaccine is more than covid itself.”

“Looking back, how wrong is it that we were basically forced and pressured to take an experimental drug.”

“They "Didn't need to do years of trials". They had millions of willing test subjects with the assist from government mandates!”

“It must be hard to read something like that and thinking… Damn it, I hope nothing happens to me because of the vaccination.”

“The year I lost faith in medicine.”

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Tate's post

While the title of the Fox News report suggests otherwise, the body of the article clearly states that all vaccines have some side effects and that ’denying or exaggerating the side effects is not good science’.

Tristan Tate is fed up with the court procedure and ongoing trials

Tristan Tate and his brother, Andrew Tate, have been embroiled in a court battle due to their alleged involvement in organized crime and human trafficking. The siblings were arrested in late 2022 and spent a few months in jail.

They pleaded not guilty and claimed that the authorities were not carrying out a fair investigation into the matter. Recently, a fan took to their X account to congratulate the Tate siblings as they won a court appeal.

Tate responded to the post with an emotional message, writing that he was fed up with the process:

“At this stage nothing feels like a victory. Give me a TRIAL and convict me for human trafficking, put me in jail then show the world the evidence used to convict me. OR Let me go. I am absolutely fed up with this process. (spoiler alert, the "evidence" doesn't exist).”

Expand Tweet