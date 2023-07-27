"Most epic trolling" - Paulo Costa's hilarious 'Chen Chen Barbie' meme featuring Khamzat Chimaev wins big with MMA fans

Paulo Costa's meme game is relentless, as he posted a cheeky Barbie meme of Khamzat Chimaev, which received a lot of reactions from fans.

"I gonna bring a new Chen Chen Barbie for my darling niece, October 21th."

A fan reacted to Costa's meme by writing:

"😂😂😂😂😂 most epic trolling…better hold up on the cage though."

"An Barbie made in Chechenia 😍😍".

This fan expressed his concerns about the hype surrounding Costa's bout against Chimaev and said:

"With all of these jokes , and all of the talk @borrachinhamma I just hope you show up to fight . I love the hype , just don’t let us down again . Show up."

Fans reacting to Paulo Costa's meme on Khamzat Chimaev posted on his Instagram

Paulo Costa makes a bold prediction about his bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

The long-awaited comeback of one of the UFC's most feared competitors, Khamzat Chimaev, has kept the MMA universe on its toes. His opponent, Paulo Costa, doesn't seem bothered by the hype surrounding Chimaev. Unfazed and confident, Costa predicted winning the fight by defeating 'Borz' with a first-round knockout in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

"This fight will be crazy and it's gonna end at first round...knockout. You know I would not try to submit him. I'm a black belt but I will not try to submit him, you know I don't think he [is] gonna try to submit me as well, so explosive guy, so full of energy, yeah I prefer knockout."

Their high-stakes middleweight bout is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in October later this year as the co-main event of UFC 294. Chimaev will return to action after a year-long hiatus, whereas Costa will fight him on a recently signed multiple-fight deal with the UFC. The bout has already been billed as a bridge toward UFC middleweight title contention by fight experts. Chimaev has been repeatedly seeking a title shot across divisions, and Costa has been calling out the Chechen-Swedish fighter for a while now through his social media posts.