"Most expensive fight shorts that will ever be in a boxing ring" - Jake Paul reveals $1.2 million cost of shorts in Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul has revealed that, in his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley, he will wear the most expensive boxing shorts ever worn inside the ring.

Paul has been using his wealth to garner quite a bit of attention going into his fight with Woodley. 'The Problem Child' recently showcased a $500,000 belt at the pre-fight press-conference, and has now revealed that he will be wearing boxing shorts worth $1.2 million against Woodley.

While in conversation with renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani in a face-off with Tyron Woodley, Paul said:

"Yeah, I got the most expensive fight shorts that will ever be in a boxing ring... They'll be worth like $1.2 [million]... You'll see [what makes them most expensive]."

Paul was initially scheduled to fight British boxer Tommy Fury. However, Fury was forced to pull out of his bout with Paul after injuring his ribs and suffering a chest infection.

Tyron Woodley accepted the fight on two weeks' notice. Woodley has been itching for a rematch with Paul ever since his controversial split-decision loss in their first fight back in August.

Jake Paul offered some advice to Tyron Woodley about his music career; says "all it takes is one hit"

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley share a common interest outside of boxing – music. Paul, who has released quite a few music videos on his YouTube channel, offered a piece of advice to his opponent, Tyron Woodley, regarding the latter's somewhat stagnant rap career.

Watch one of Jake Paul's music videos below:

'The Problem Child' advised Woodley to continue working on his craft and claimed that the former UFC champion is more popular than other rappers.

He said:

"I think what you should do is work for another year and then put out a song."

"When it's too early to put out a song versus working on it a little bit more, that's all I'm saying but hey, if you want to go get it then he's going to go get it... He has a bigger name than most rappers, so all it takes is one hit."

Watch the full face-off between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley below:

The second fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The pay-per-view will kick off at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on Saturday, 18 December, 2021. The highly anticipated main event is expected to start at around 12 AM ET/ 9 PM PT.

Edited by C. Naik