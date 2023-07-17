"Most normal Brazilian play time" - Fans react as Alex Pereira playfully drowns Glover Teixeira in a stream

Alex Pereira is scheduled to face Jan Błachowicz in his MMA light-heavyweight debut at UFC 291. With the bout just two weeks away, 'Poatan' is hard at work, training for what could possibly be a matchup for the now vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

In a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel, Alex Pereira can be seen hiking in the woods in Salt Lake City. He is doing so to acclimatize himself to the high altitude of the environment. After some pad work at elevation, he and close friend and training partner Glover Teixeira found a river stream.

There, the two men immersed themselves in the water and started grappling, with 'Poatan' playfully drowning the former light-heavyweight champion to elicit a tap. The incident takes place towards the end of the video at the 4:17 minute mark. It remains to be seen how Pereira's cardio will hold up come fight night.

A clip of the incident was shared on Twitter, drawing countless reactions. Fans have now come to expect playful shenanigans from Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira whenever both men are together.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Alex Pereira really trying to kill Glover

In the thread under the tweet, one fan wondered about the chances of Alex Pereira submitting Jan Błachowicz and what the payoff for it could be, writing:

"How much is the payout for Alex submitting Jan Blachowicz?"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote:

"Most normal Brazilian play time."

Other fans chose to bring up the former kickboxer's storied rivalry with Israel Adesanya, commenting:

"Alex would drown Izzy with ease."

Another fan, however, wrote the opposite:

"Should have just called Izzy to get rid of both."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Will Alex Pereira vs. Jan Błachowicz be a title fight?

After Jamahal Hill sustained a serious injury to his Achilles tendon, he voluntarily vacated his UFC light-heavyweight title. Jiří Procházka is not yet back from injury, Magomed Ankalaev is coming off a draw with no matchup on the horizon, and Aleksandar Rakić is not yet back from injury either.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow UFC ad seems to indicate Alex Pereira vs Jan Błachowicz has been promoted to a title fight

The situation at light-heavyweight is complicated. However, Alex Pereira and Jan Błachowicz could salvage the situation. The two men were initially scheduled for a title eliminator. But now, with the title vacant, their matchup could very well become a title fight and be promoted to UFC 291's headline act.