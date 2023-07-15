Why the UFC should consider making Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira a title fight

Jan Błachowicz and Alex Pereira may have found themselves in the position of a lifetime. The two men are currently scheduled to take part in the co-main event at UFC 291. It will be the Polish power puncher's first bout since a controversial draw against Magomed Ankalaev. That fight was contested for the then-vacant light heavyweight title.

After recent events, it is now possible that his upcoming bout may be for another vacant title in the very same division. Only this time, his opponent will be Alex Pereira, who will be making his MMA light heavyweight debut.

After Jamahal Hill stunned UFC fans hours ago by announcing his decision to vacate his divisional strap due to a severe Achilles tendon injury, the 205-pound weight class was left without a champion. The promotion has a chance to crown one at UFC 291. Here's why they ought to consider doing so.

The UFC needs something to get fans excited about the light heavyweight division again

For much of Jon Jones' legendary reign at 205 pounds, the light heavyweight division was a marquee attraction in the UFC. Unfortunately, in leaving his light heavyweight throne vacant in pursuit of glory at 265 pounds, 'Bones' robbed the division of something: stability.

Jan Błachowicz was crowned the division's champion after his departure, mounting one successful title defense against Israel Adesanya, a middleweight. Soon afterward, he lost the championship to Glover Teixeira, who subsequently lost it to Jiří Procházka in his first title defense.

The Czech samurai, however, never defended his title. Instead, he vacated it after severely injuring his shoulder. This led to Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz being booked to compete for it. However, their bout was declared a draw, and the divisional crown remained unclaimed.

Afterward, Jamahal Hill emerged from the rabble of contenders, defeating Glover Teixeira to enthrone himself as the new champion. Unfortunately, an injury to his Achilles tendon has forced him to vacate his title. Like Procházka before him, he never defended it.

The light heavyweight division is in desperate need of stability, legitimacy, and above all else, a reason for fans to invest. That reason could come in the form of Alex Pereira, a former middleweight champion, who won the title by defeating Jan Błachowicz, but only if the UFC makes their UFC 291 bout a title fight.

An Alex Pereira win could set up a highly anticipated rematch with Israel Adesanya if he can get past Dricus du Plessis later this year. Adesanya made it clear that for him to fight Pereira again, his rival must become the 205-pound champion. Otherwise, he's satisfied with his recent win over him.

If Alex Pereira wins, he'll have defeated the only other man to hand Israel Adesanya an MMA loss, and the narrative about 'Poatan' being his greatest hater, who is obsessed with outdoing him, will take over once more. Not only would it mean he beat the man who beat Adesanya, but he'd also be capturing the title he failed to.

Besides making Alex Pereira a two-division champion, it would also set up a rematch with Adesanya. The fight would be backed by a narrative that he is intent on proving that his previous loss was a fluke and that he is aiming to punish Adesanya for taunting his son over a celebration he made when he was five years old.

A Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira main event would silence critics of 'BMF' title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

The previous clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje was voted 2018's Fight of the Year. Fans have been clamoring for a rematch between the pair for some time. Finally, five years later, they will meet in the UFC 291 headliner. Unfortunately, not everyone is thrilled.

While no one is upset over the matchup itself, many on social media were critical of the return of the 'BMF' title, which was initially realized as a one-time-only novelty for Nate Diaz's bout with Jorge Masvidal. Many have decried the 'BMF' title as an unnecessary gimmick, including Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje admits the BMF belt is 'stupid’ ahead of Dustin Poirier rematch. "When Masvidal & Diaz fought for it, I thought it was stupid then."



#ufc #boxing #mma #wrestling #news #sport #sports #fight | GOODFELLA ENTERTAINMENT |UFC NEWS!:INSTAGRAM!: GoodfellaSportsJustin Gaethje admits the BMF belt is 'stupid' ahead of Dustin Poirier rematch. "When Masvidal & Diaz fought for it, I thought it was stupid then."

It's even been described as a concept more similar to a WWE title, as it has no true competitive merit behind it. The parameters by which a 'BMF' is defined are loose and up to interpretation. Thus, if a potential title bout between Jan Błachowicz and Alex Pereira is made, it should be upgraded to the main event.

Not only will it uphold Dana White's longstanding tradition of placing title fights at heavier weight classes above those at lighter weight classes (with the exception of Conor McGregor, who will headline any card he is on), but it is also sensible, as any UFC title supersedes the importance of a 'BMF' alternative. At least, it should.

Fans will take less issue with it. Additionally, the promotion can market UFC 291 as a card featuring two title fights, even if one of those championships is more polarizing than accepted.