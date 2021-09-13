"Most underrated fighter in the UFC" - manager Ali Abdelaziz claims Islam Makhachev can even beat middleweight contenders 

Dominance MMA's Ali Abdelaziz recently presented his thoughts on UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev.

Abdelaziz, who manages Makhachev, was full of praise for the Dagestani wrestler as he called him the most underrated fighter in the UFC. The outspoken manager took to Twitter to say:

@MAKHACHEVMMA most underrated fighter in the UFC I believe he can beat a lot of middleweight — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 13, 2021

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC's official lightweight rankings. The jump was made after Makhachev defeated Thiago Moises in dominant fashion at UFC Vegas 31's main event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev's long-time friend and teammate, has also been very vocal about his thoughts on the surging lightweight contender. Khabib spoke about 'father's plan' to Brett Okamoto, saying:

"Father told me, when you finish (your career), Islam has to come at the same time."

'The Eagle's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, wanted Islam Makhachev to take over the lightweight throne after his son retired.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview where he talks about Islam Makhachev, below:

Islam Makhachev is now scheduled to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267. Makhachev had previously called out the Brazilian after his win against Moises, and will now look to climb up the lightweight ladder by beating No.7 ranked Rafael dos Anjos.

Apart from Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz also praised other fighters signed to his management agency

Dominance MMA features some of the top MMA fighters in the world. The agency started by Ali Abdelaziz has represented some of the greatest fighters to ever compete inside the octagon.This includes retired champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo.

Abdelaziz also commented on other fighters currently in his stable, starting with Gilbert Burns. He mentioned that 'Durinho' is a 'dying breed' who is always ready to take on challenges anywhere and at anytime.

@GilbertDurinho ready to fight Anybody anytime anywhere dying breed — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 13, 2021

Abdelaziz also called reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman the most dominant fighter in the world while veteran Frankie Edgar was referred to as 'one of a kind'.

@USMAN84kg most dominant fighter in the world today 💯 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 13, 2021

@FrankieEdgar One of a kind never said no to a fight true champion — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 13, 2021

