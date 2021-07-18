What is 'father's plan', the strategy that saw Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev attain so much success in the UFC?

When American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez cornered Khabib Nurmagomedov during his UFC outings, he was often heard instructing 'The Eagle' to follow 'father's plan.' Mendez's corner advice was in reference to Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and his game plan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his teammates grew up in Dagestan, Russia, a region renowned for wrestlers and grapplers proficient in sambo. Combat sambo inherently revolves around grappling and is a recognized style of amateur wrestling by the World Wrestling Championships.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was taught the traditional martial art by his father Abdulmanap, a freestyle wrestling ace under whose tutelage Khabib became a two-time combat sambo world champion.

So whenever the former UFC lightweight champion chose to stand and trade blows with his opponents, coach Javier Mendez shouted 'father's plan.' Although Khabib was a capable striker, Mendez always wanted Nurmagomedov to chiefly focus on grappling.

In a video posted on AKA's YouTube channel, Javier Mendez detailed what 'father's plan' essentially meant. During a sit-down session with his pupils, the head coach said that fighters are better off sticking to the game plan and winning contests instead of impressing the promoters.

"You always hear me say, 'Father's plan!,' because I don't want [Khabib Nurmagomedov] deciding that he wants to stand with these guys, even though you know how good his stand-up is," said Javier Mendez. "But I don't allow him to do it, and his father doesn't allow him to do it. The two most important people that are his coaches won't allow him... we don't go out there and give blood if we don't have to. Give as little blood as possible. The win is the most important thing."

Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov tell Islam Makhachev to avoid a striking contest at UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev fought and defeated Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31. Makhachev caught Moises with a rear-naked choke in the fourth frame.

Although Makhachev was finding success on the feet, at the end of round one, coach Javier Mendez told the Dagestani fighter not to be derouted from the core game plan. Makhachev obliged and dominated the remainder of the fight on the ground to secure the finish.

