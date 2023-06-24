"Motherf*cker don't look like me" - When Conor McGregor trashed on his own stunt double

When it comes to Conor McGregor, there's never a dull moment. In a video that has recently resurfaced, McGregor can be seen interacting with his stunt double, William Joe Tussing, and it's safe to say that the Irishman didn't hold back on expressing his opinion.

Although initially maintaining a civil demeanor, McGregor quickly revealed his true thoughts once he moved out of the place, exclaiming:

"That motherf***** don't look like me."

The incident took place in 2015 when McGregor was on the cusp of stardom in the UFC's featherweight division. Having secured five consecutive victories in the promotion, he was slated to face Jose Aldo for the featherweight championship at UFC 189.

In an effort to promote the marquee bout between two of the sport's most popular fighters, UFC president Dana White embarked on a 12-day world tour. It was during this whirlwind tour that Conor McGregor came face to face with his body double in Sin City.

In the video, 'The Notorious' strikes a pose alongside Tussing for a picture but not before making a special request. He cheekily asks Tussing to refrain from smiling in the photo.

While McGregor's bout with Aldo didn't take place at UFC 189 as originally planned, he did go on to face Chad Mendes in an interim featherweight title fight at the event.

The Irishman showcased his skills and resilience, securing a TKO victory in the second round. Eventually, McGregor and Aldo did have their long-awaited clash at UFC 194, which ended in a memorable 13-second knockout win for the Irish star.

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the ongoing controversies surrounding Conor McGregor

Former UFC two-division champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the ongoing controversies surrounding Conor McGregor. The Irishman has found himself embroiled in a series of troubling allegations, including accusations of sexual assault and forceful behavior towards a woman after a game of the NBA Finals.

Speaking on his DC & RC Show, Cormier provided his perspective on the matter:

"You [Ryan Clark] and I don't know that level of fame... We just never got there, but you almost become a victim to the fame, and it seems as though he's unwilling to let go of that, to let go of the idea that he can do less, that he has to be insulated, that he has to be surrounded by people that say no."

