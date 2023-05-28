Fans have long admired Bryce Mitchell for his wild antics inside and outside the octagon, but not everybody has taken a liking to the Arkansas native. A fellow division rival with a perfect undefeated record has issued the grappler an ultimatum, stating that he either accepts the fight or publicly announces his fear.

'Thug Nasty' rose to fame immediately after his time on The Ultimate Fighter season 27, where despite losing made the most of his octagon opportunity and earned himself a UFC contract. Shouting out his home state, demanding camouflage shorts, and becoming an overnight rap sensation are just some of his hilarious exploits throughout his career thus far.

In a post on social media, 17-0 Russian standout Movsar Evloev continued his attack on Bryce Mitchell and requested his fellow featherweight either give a timeline for their potential bout or tell the world he doesn't want to fight.

"So when are you gonna be ready to go Bryce Mitchell? I heard you said it won't take long, otherwise just publicly admit that you want nothing to do with me."

Movsar Evloev @MovsarUFC So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won’t take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me So when are you gonna be ready to go @ThugnastyMMA ? I heard you said it won’t take long, otherwise just publicly admit you want nothing to do with me

The two have been linked with facing one another for years and though it seemed like it was about to happen, the bout never unfolded.

Evloev has beaten seven opponents since making his debut in the UFC back in 2019, but his most recent outing was arguably his toughest to date. Welcoming the somewhat unknown presence of Diego Lopes into the promotion, the two had a back-and-forth affair that rightfully earned them a fight-of-the-night bonus.

Have Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev been scheduled to fight before?

Having entered the UFC at a similar time, both featherweights showcased their impressive ability and have not once but twice been scheduled to face one another inside the octagon.

Starting life in his new company with a perfect 6-0 record, Bryce Mitchell welcomed a fight with Movsar Evloev that was originally set to take place in the Fight Night headliner on May 11 last year, before the Russian got injured.

After his loss to Ilia Topuria and subsequent Jonathan Pearce bout cancelation, the US citizen was yet again set to fight his European counterpart at UFC 288. This time, it was Mitchell who was forced out of the clash due to injury.

Poll : 0 votes