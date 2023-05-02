Diego Lopes MMA record: How good is Bryce Mitchell's short-notcie replacement, making his UFC debut this Saturday?

The UFC 288 roster has undergone a sudden change with the addition of Diego Lopes, who will be making his debut in the Octagon. The Brazilian mixed martial artist was announced as a replacement for Bryce Mitchell, who had to withdraw from the event due to a disturbing skin condition.

The images of Mitchell's condition raised alarm bells and as a result, the featherweight was not cleared to compete, leading to Lopes taking his place in the fight against Movsar Evloev.

Diego Lopes comes with a commendable fight resume. While Lopes did not make the cut in the Dana White Contender Series in 2021, he has previously held titles in various organizations, including Lux Fight League, Xtreme Fighters Latino, and Jasaji Fighting League.

With a career record of 20-5, Lopes has notched notable victories against prominent UFC veterans like Masio Fullen, Marco Beltran, and Rony Mariano Bezerra. At 28 years of age, Lopes is the founder of the Brazilian Warriors team and has made a name for himself as a fighter to be reckoned with.

Among his victories, the former Lux Fight League featherweight champion has secured 11 wins via submission, showcasing his impressive grappling skills inside the cage.

Lopes' most recent performance was a third-round victory against Kenneth Glenn at Fury FC 57 in early 2022. The victory came on the heels of a unanimous decision title defeat against Nate Richardson, indicating Diego Lopes' ability to bounce back from setbacks and continue to thrive in the sport.

When Diego Lopes predicted his UFC entry despite the DWCS loss

Diego Lopes never lost sight of his ultimate goal of making it to the UFC, even after a setback at the DWCS in August 2021. Despite falling short in his fight against Joanderson Brito due to an accidental eye poke, Lopes remained optimistic about his future in the sport. The Brazilian fighter knew he had taken the fight on short notice and was willing to take risks to prove his worth.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Lopes remained focused on his journey to the UFC, determined to showcase his skills and make a name for himself in the world of MMA. His persistent and unwavering commitment to his dream paid off when he was selected to replace Bryce Mitchell in the UFC 288 lineup.

During an interview with Hablemos MMA in 2021, Diego Lopes remarked:

"Honestly, I don’t think that’s very far, At first I did see it far away, but now I think we’re much closer. I’m also staying here in Las Vegas more and that’s something good because I’m always in their sight."

He added:

"I’m hoping that after this fight I can get an opportunity whether it’s short notice or just get a contract."

Check out the entire interview below:

