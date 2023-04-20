"When you get hit in the head a couple times...." - Sean O'Malley issues hilarious response to Bryce Mitchell's flat-earth theory

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley has delivered a witty and humorous response to Bryce Mitchell's support of flat-earth theories.

Mitchell is a deep-rooted advocate of his belief that the earth is flat, which recently drew some attention and criticism from fellow fighters.

During a recent episode of his popular podcast, BrOMalley, 'Sugar' used the platform to deliver a witty and comical response to 'Thug Nasty's' belief in flat-earth theory, which has been making headlines:

"I'll tell you this I listened to a f*cking audible book and it was about like going to the moon and the astronauts and it was like the actual communications and it was really interesting because I listened to a while ago but I'm like, I mean those guys could have been actors it could have been completely fake."

He added:

"Bryce Mitchell is 100 percent set that the Earth is flat. I don't know, but when you get hit in the head a couple times. I wonder if he thinks his head's flat."

Check out the entire remarks below (from 0:00:28 onwards):

O'Malley's comedic genius was on full display as he cleverly poked fun at Mitchell's flat-earth beliefs, offering an amusing take on the controversial topic.

Bryce Mitchell released a trailer for his upcoming 'Flat Earth' film

Top-ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has created a buzz on social media by sharing a preview of an upcoming film titled "Level With Me" on his Instagram account.

The movie delves into the controversial and much-debated subject of Flat Earth Theory, and Mitchell is set to star in it alongside distinguished grappling coach Eddie Bravo.

The film claims to explore and scrutinize the various claims and evidence presented by flat Earth adherents, providing an illuminating insight into the topic. Bryce Mitchell's involvement in the project is likely to attract a lot of attention due to his UFC fame and reputation for being an outspoken and peculiar personality.

'Thug Nasty' posted on Instagram:

"Hey yall!! im n a flat earth film it comes out n a week. its another @hibbeler_productions masterpiece. if yall dont know by now, NASA is fraudulent. They're evil. thats why their logo is the tounge of a snake. They make up lies like big bang and moon landins cause the elites dont want you to worship God! If you're interested check out the film next week. If not, just do your own research. True research will lead you right back to Jesus like it did me!!!"

Watch the trailer below:

