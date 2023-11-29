“MSG, the buzz, the energy” – Dana White discusses walking out with Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Kid Rock at UFC 295

Dana White and the UFC hosted a special guest, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, at UFC 295.

Trump made his entry into Madison Square Garden right before the pay-per-view event's main card kicked off. He was flanked by American rock icon Kid Rock and former political talk show host Tucker Carlson.

During his recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, White was questioned about how he felt about making his entry into the arena with the three very popular personalities and his reaction to the crowd's loud reception.

Dana White enthusiastically praised the New York crowd and also spoke about sharing fanbases with other celebrities. He said:

“[We were talking about how you walked out with Trump, it was you, Trump, Kid Rock and Tucker, right?] Yep. [It’s a pretty crazy walkout. It’s like the f*****g Avengers, right?] It was - New York is always a f*****g experience, man. The MSG, the buzz, the energy. But the truth of the matter is, our fan base is aligned. I mean, we’re - our fanbase, our fighters, everybody. I could walk out with Trump in San Francisco and the f*****g place will go nuts. I mean, it’s our fanbase.”

Check out his full comments below [15:40]:

Dana White explains why he's not too keen on Dillon Danis

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has continually called for a move to the UFC on his social media ever since he became a free agent.

Danis last fought inside a boxing ring in his much-anticipated clash against YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul.

Dana White delved into the problems associated with Danis and the drama that ensues around him. He said:

"Every time he's [Dillon Danis] around, s**t's going down, you know what I mean? We can't have that stuff going on here and we can't. A lot of people will see like when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen they're like, 'Oh, they must love this or whatever.' No, no, we don't love it. We don't need that s**t to sell fights."

Dana White also criticized the chaos at the various promotional events in the lead-up to the Prime card. He added:

"Basically what happens is, the Athletic Commission goes crazy. People start getting fined and they come after us. It's our job to keep that s**t under control. That's why when you see these other events with these guys, and everything breaks out like that. It's a f******; those guys. Total unprofessional clown show."

Check out his comments below:

