Muay Thai barnburner between Suablack and Kiamran Nabati headed to ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28

ONE Friday Fights 68 is shaping up to be another unmissable night of action for martial arts enthusiasts, with another fierce battle between Muay Thai specialists Suablack Tor Pran49 and Kiamran Nabati added to the June 28 bill.

The pair will duke it out in a high-stakes bantamweight Muay Thai duel inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the promotion's tentpole ONE Friday Fights card to close Q2 2024.

Both men have stayed perfect through their exquisite runs in the promotion, and given their abilities to put on a show, this one should be high-paced entertainment.

Suablack's promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 20 in June last year gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from him as he saw off Thanungern FA Group with a knockout at 2:14 of round two.

Another three back-to-back highlight reels followed against Lenny Blasi, Shinji Suzuki, and Craig Coakley, and soon, the opportunity of a lifetime came knocking at his door – a six-figure contract to compete on the grandest stage of martial arts.

Since plying his trade on the American primetime cards, the Tor Pran49 athlete has racked up triumphs against Stefan Korodi and Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 18 and ONE Fight Night 21, respectively.

Though he got his hand raised by a decision on both occasions, his attacking displays captured the hearts and support of everyone.

He hopes to maintain his perfect streak against the ever-dangerous Kiamran Nabati.

The 29-year-old Russian has been in the form of his life in both of his fights under the ONE banner.

He debuted with a thrilling decision win over multi-time Muay Thai world champion Pongsiri PK Saenchai in September last year and followed up with another sensational performance over Thai veteran Avatar PK Saenchai.

Those successive victories improved his resume to a pristine 20-0, and he wants nothing more than a win at ONE Friday Fights 68 to continue his upward trajectory on the promotion's weekly offering inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Friday Fights 68 is brimming with talent

In the main event of the show, Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai meet for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The Canadian-Italian lost his crown after failing to pass hydration at the official weigh-in ceremony of ONE Friday Fights 58. He's motivated to regain his coveted strap and ruin Prajanchai's dream of achieving two-sport glory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 features in a Muay Thai matchup against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The entire card will be available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.