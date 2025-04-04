Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel plans to keep his reign of terror going for "as long as possible"

Regian Eersel plans to stay on top for as long as possible. Currently, 'The Immortal' holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship — two belts he plans on defending up until the day he lays down his gloves.

"As long as possible," Eersel said on the Guillotine Podcast. "The goal is to hold the belts as long as possible. And to produce very good fights for the fans."

Eersel will look to notch another big feather in his cap this Friday night, April 4, when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stepping into the co-main event spotlight, Eersel meets familiar foe Alexis Nicolas in a highly anticipated trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Nicolas shocked the world in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 21, defeating Eersel via unanimous decision and ending the Surinamese sensation's nearly 2,500-day unbeaten streak.

Six months later, 'The Immortal' took back his title from the Frenchman, setting the stage for a third and final meeting between the two world-class strikers.

Regian Eersel is aiming for a definitive finish against Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30

Ready to close out his rivalry with Alexis Nicolas inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Regian Eersel is aiming for a clean victory.

"For this fight camp also, my focus is 100 percent," Eersel added. "So, I expect a clean win. So yeah, this fight will definitely make a decision on who the best is."

With their first two meetings coming down to the wire, who rises above and walks away two-up on their opponent? Find out this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

