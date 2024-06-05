Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison aims to "provide entertainment to the fans" before he calls it a day

Liam Harrison isn't concerned with claiming world titles. Instead, at this stage of his career, the striking legend wants to just continue putting on a show.

This Friday night, June 7, the 'Hitman' will have the chance to do exactly that for the first time in nearly two years when he makes his return to the Circle at ONE 167, live from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

There, Harrison will square off with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano in what will be his first fight since suffering a horrific knee injury against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

During a recent interview with Sherdog, Harrison made it clear that he's not interested in working his way up the contender's ladder, challenging for titles, or earning accolades. He simply wants to spend the last few years of his career entertaining fans on martial arts' biggest global stage. Harrison said:

“I’m not bothered about the title, accolades, or anything. I just want to get in there for these last couple of years and enjoy the fight and the buildups and to provide entertainment to the fans.”

Liam Harrison books massive matchup against Seksan for ONE 168 in September

With more than two decades of experience in combat sports and being a three-time Muay Thai world champion, Liam Harrison has nothing left to prove. But that doesn't mean he's ready to lay down his gloves just yet.

Once he takes care of some business with Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167, the Bad Company product will head to the United States for ONE Championship's long-awaited return to The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado — for ONE 168.

Emanating from Ball Arena, the history-making event will see Harrison square off with one of the most experienced and dangerous Muay Thai strikers in the history of the sport, Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

