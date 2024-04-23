Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison vows to school Katsuki Kitano: "It's on me to put the youngster back in his place"

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison plans to give his upcoming foe, Katsuki Kitano of Japan, a proper lesson in 'the art of eight limbs' when they go toe-to-toe at ONE 167.

The 38-year-old makes his hotly anticipated return on the global stage against the talented 27-year-old Japanese striker in a key bantamweight Muay Thai clash inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

With a chance to kickstart things at long last, 'Hitman' is fired up to put out a trademark performance and remind the world why he's regarded as one of the finest to ever do it.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA before his sixth battle under the ONE banner, Liam Harrison touched on his mindset and ambitions for this fight. The Leeds slugger noted:

"He's a lot younger than me, he's going to be fresh, he's going to be wanting to use me to try and make a name for himself. So yeah, it's on me to put the youngster back in his place and make sure that I come out of there with the win."

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison will undoubtedly be Kitano's toughest test

Kitano may have excelled against Dutch-Turkish dynamo Halil Kutukcu in his first assignment inside the ONE Circle but 'Hitman' is a different ball game altogether. Besides, 'Hitman' has been craving some game time since limping out of his world-title clash against Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

And there's no better time and place for Liam Harrison to add to his highlight-reel of wins against Muangthai PK Saenchai and Mohammed Bin Mahmoud inside the Thai capital.

The Englishman's high-pressure and aggressive style has made him one to watch for two decades, and it should be no different when he goes toe-to-toe with Kitano at ONE 167.

ONE 167 will be available at watch.onefc.com in U.S. primetime on June 7.