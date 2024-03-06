WATCH: Liam Harrison is pure electricity in stunning KO wins over Muangthai, Mohammed Bin Mahmoud

Liam Harrison is considered to be one of, if not the best striker in British Muay Thai history.

If you need an example of that, you only need to look at his brutal first-round knockout stoppages against Malaysian standout Mohammed Bin Mahmoud at ONE: A New Tomorrow in 2020 and his Comeback of the Year against Muangthai at ONE 156.

““The Hitman” STRIKES 💥 Relive the best of Liam Harrison in ONE!”

The victory against Mohammed was the first of back-to-back knockouts, the second coming against ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156. After suffering two quick knockdowns, it appeared to be all, but over for the Harrison. That’s when the ‘Hitman’ turned up the volume and delivered perhaps the greatest comeback in ONE Championship history, knocking down Muangthai three consecutive times to win the bout in the opening round.

The victory scored Harrison his first shot at ONE Championship gold. Sadly, his world title fight with then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama quickly turned disastrous after the Thai landed a vicious leg kick that took ‘Hitman’ off his feet. Unable to stand, Harrison had no choice, but to sit there as the referee counted him out in the opening round.

Since then, Harrison has been hard at work rehabbing and training for one final run inside the Circle.

Liam Harrison knows who he wants to face for the final fight of his career

With 25 years in the game, Liam Harrison knows that his time to compete is winding down. When the time comes for his inevitable retirement, the ‘Hitman’ already has a pretty good idea of who he would like to throw hands in the final fight of his career.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Harrison said:

“Seksan is one of my heroes. He has been for many years. He’s done everything for the sport and the entertainment. He has given (to) the fans over the years by putting his body just out there and on the line. It is absolutely ridiculous, you know?"

“You’re always going to get an absolute war with him, and if it’s going to be my last fight, I’d like it to be an absolute classic.”

Do you want to see Liam Harrison go toe-to-toe with ‘The Man Who Yields To Know One’ before laying down his gloves for good?