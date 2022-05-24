Muhammad Mokaev appears to be training with Jorge Masvidal at American Top Team

Muhammad Mokaev and Jorge Masvidal were recently seen training together. The undefeated 21-year-old took to social media to share a picture of himself with the UFC star.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, Mokaev shared a glimpse of the training sessions that he participated in at the American Top Team gym in Florida, under the watchful eye of top MMA coach Mike Brown.

Former UFC fighter Anthony Pettis also took to Twitter to celebrate Muhammad Mokaev's collaboration with Jorge Masvidal and Mike Brown on the hallowed mats of the iconic ATT gym.

He also shared a picture of himself standing alongside Bellator MMA's Kyoji Horiguchi, whom he hailed as one of the most talented flyweights in the world.

Kyoji Horiguchi (left) & Muhammad Mokaev (right) [Image Credits- @mokaev_muhammad on Instagram]

American Top Team's social media account also shared footage of the training session. Fighters of varying weight classes and nationalities were seen working on their ground-and-pound, takedowns and more.

'The Punisher' recently made his UFC debut while fighting on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall. He locked horns with Cody Durden and managed to make light work of the American southpaw, submitting him within the first minute of their clash.

Jorge Masvidal calls out to aspiring fighters, offers them an opportunity in his promotion

In a recent post on social media, Masvidal issued a call to all fighters yearning to make it big in the combat sports business to contact David Arvelo, the Director of MMA Athlete Development, First Round Management.

In the same post, Masvidal also shared some insight into the matchmaking that goes on behind the scenes ahead of some of the most exciting fight cards under the promotional banner of Gamebred Fighting Championship and Jorge Masvidal's iKON Fighting Championship.

The BMF titleholder wrote on Twitter:

"Great day at the office with my matchmaker David Arvelo going over all upcoming events. If you are a fighter and interested in fighting on one of my shows, reach out to him and let him know. Also, don’t forget to tune in June 3rd for [iKON Fighting Championship] on UFC fight pass."

Jorge Masvidal is currently preparing for the upcoming iKON FC fight card that is set to take place on June 3. The action is set to unfold at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.

