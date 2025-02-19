Muhammad Mokaev expresses interest in UFC return, says he has put work in to become more marketable: "I can develop my game to bring excitement" 

Muhammad Mokaev recently expressed interest in a UFC return after the promotion decided against re-signing him. He noted that he has worked on improving in all areas of his skill set in order to become more marketable for the promotion.

Ad

The MMA leader unceremoniously parted ways with the unbeaten flyweight competitor despite winning the final bout on his contract. The reasoning that was given by UFC CEO Dana White was that Mokaev didn't have a good rapport with the matchmakers and staff. He had also been involved in an incident with his opponent Manel Kape at the fighter hotel prior to their bout.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Punisher' discussed the miscommunication with all involved including reports that he was negotiating a deal with the PFL. Mokaev mentioned that he would like to return to the UFC and has even worked on his striking so that he can provide more exciting fights and finishes:

Ad

Trending

"There's people [who] said, 'He was talking to PFL', which I never did...In PFL, there's no flyweight division...Maybe my [fighting] style, it wasn't exciting as they wanted to see. Of course, I try my best to improve. Even now, I come to Thailand to improve my boxing skills. Of course, they want to see highlights because highlights bring money for the company and it's a business for them...I'm still young and I believe I can develop my game to bring the excitement."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad Mokaev discusses current contract with Brave CF

In addition to expressing interest in returning to the UFC, Muhammad Mokaev discussed his current contract with Brave CF.

During the aforementioned appearance, Mokaev mentioned that he is earning three-times more than he did with the UFC, but has been informed that Brave CF would allow him to do so if that opportunity presents itself:

Ad

"Yes, that's right. [I earned three-times more than the UFC] but it still [does] not make me happy...Because my dream is to become the best in the world and my dream always has been like this even if I get paid ten-times more...For me, price is more than money."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.