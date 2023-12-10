Muhammad Mokaev gives a surprising response to Tatsuro Taira's call-out

23-year-old Tatsuro Taira’s callout got Muhammad Mokaev’s attention and his response was baffling, to say the least. Rising through the UFC rankings is a tough task. Therefore, most ranked fighters avoid fighting unranked but highly skilled opponents. However, Mokaev stands out as a unique fighter who is willing to give a relatively unknown man a chance.

Tatsuro Taira scored his fifth UFC win at the UFC Vegas 83 event when he defeated Carlos Hernandez via second-round TKO. He used his time on the mic to call out No. 9-ranked flyweight Muhammad Mokaev. The Japanese prospect said:

“Where is [Muhammad] Mokaev?”

He added (via translator):

“I’ve always been asking for a ranked opponent. Didn’t happen this time but for the next time, I should be ready for a ranked opponent.”

Taira, who absorbed little damage in the Hernandez fight, is targeting to return in the first quarter of 2024. Mokaev initially laughed off the callout and posted:

“Soon as I got matched up, callouts started [Laughing emoji]. We will be boy, make sure you accept.”

However, the Dagestani-British fighter welcomed the prospect of fighting Taira and put forth an interesting proposition. Muhammad Mokaev will fight Alex Perez on the March 2, 2024 Fight Night card. He asked Taira to be ready and wrote on X:

“If Perez pulls out, Taira be ready to step in, I’m not like the rest of the top 10 to not accept the fight lower ranked fighters, I will give you a chance [Thumbs up].”

Muhammad Mokaev is coming off a submission win over Tim Elliott in October 2023. All three of his most recent wins have come by way of submission. Mokaev (11-0-0-1) and Taira (15-0) are both undefeated in their pro careers. It will be interesting to see who loses the ‘0’ from the record if the fight takes place shortly.