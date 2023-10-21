“Fighters are literally gaming it” - Muhammad Mokaev survives multiple chokeholds to submit Tim Elliott at UFC 294, triggers mixed reactions from fans

Muhammad Mokaev extended his undefeated record, securing yet another victory via submission as he overpowered Tim Elliott in their flyweight clash at UFC 294.

'The Punisher' faced some early back-and-forth exchanges, including intense grappling scrambles. He gained control late in the third round after a pivotal takedown, ultimately sealing the victory with a fight-ending head-and-arm choke at 3:03 in the final round.

At the beginning of the fight, Muhammad Mokaev experienced an early takedown by Tim Elliott, who subsequently attempted controversial knees to the head while Mokaev was down. The 23-year-old Russian-born Englishman applied relentless wrestling pressure and continued to advance, occasionally putting Elliott on his back while also defending guillotine choke attempts.

The American veteran managed a tight triangle choke, but Mokaev broke free with a powerful slam. In the final five minutes, Elliott stuffed a takedown, delivering more knees to the head. Referee Jason Herzog's pause deemed the knees legal upon review. However, Mokaev executed a slick reversal to secure another takedown. He then advanced his position against the cage, ultimately transitioning into an arm triangle choke, forcing Elliott to tap out.

Muhammad Mokaev's submission win against Tim Elliott stirred a diverse range of responses within the MMA community. Some fans praised Mokaev's win while others weren't impressed with how the downed fighter rule was used.

One fan wrote:

"That was nice‼️‼️‼️"

Another wrote:

"Remove downed fighter rule."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bored Tim into a submission 🥱"

"Jason Herzog did everything he could for the guy"

"Grounded opponent rule needs changed. Fighters are literally gaming it and it’s affecting fights."

