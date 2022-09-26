"You oppress your own people" - Muhammad Mokaev, Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters speak up against recently-announced Russian mobilization

Several MMA fighters, including prominent names like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Muhammad Mokaev, have echoed their sentiments of growing resentment over Vladimir Putin's conscription drive. Russia's first military mobilization since World War II, which mandates thousands of Russian men to serve in the nation's ongoing war against Ukraine, has been met with severe resistance.

The catastrophic outcome of the mobilization is apparent in several videos that have surfaced on the internet where women can be seen chasing away police officers in violent clashes.

Francis Scarr @francis_scarr A group of women successfully chases away a lone policeman at an anti-mobilisation protest in Dagestan t.me/utro_dagestan/… A group of women successfully chases away a lone policeman at an anti-mobilisation protest in Dagestan t.me/utro_dagestan/… https://t.co/jwJLqVPIcO

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose unprecedented legacy played an important part in representing the region on the global stage, expressed his indignation in an Instagram post. 'The Eagle' wrote:

"But we are not ready ...." [Translated from Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram handle]

Muhammad Mokaev, who was born in Dagestan and fled to the UK as a refugee, reacted to the suffering of his people in a lengthy Instagram post that read:

"As salaam aleikum! A very bad situation is happening in Dagestan, you oppress your own people, it is clear that you have an order to stop the rally, but you can do without pulling women and shooting in the air. If you are going to be taken away tomorrow, your women will stand up for you as well. Do your job carefully without stressing your own people, tomorrow you do not know what the situation will be in your homes! In Dagestan, people have so small salaries, men earn as much as they can, and they are taken away to fight... understand your own people, at least women! Give patience to all the people of the Caucasus in this difficult time! New Year's Eve at #Дагестан #Кавказ" [Translated from his Instagram handle]

UFC lightweight contender Magomed Mustafaev and PFL welterweight fighter Magomed Umalatov have joined the motion and expressed their criticism in a series of stories posted on their Instagram handles.

Mustafaev's caption read:

"May Allah humiliate all the supresors."

Umalatov's caption read:

"May the Almighty humiliate all opressors."

Magomed Mustafaev and Magomed Umalatov react to Russian mobilization

Why are several fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Muhammad Mokaev from Dagestan, protesting the Russian mobilization?

Khabib Nurmagomedov played a pivotal role in putting Dagestan on the map throughout his illustrious fighting career. 'The Eagle' has extended support to his hometown in the aftermath of Russia's military mobilization.

The hostitliy was triggered when the majority of Russia's mobilization comprised of poor ethnic minority regions like Dagestan and Crimean Tatar communities. At least 100 people were detained for the protests in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala.

Although mutiny has taken place in major cities across Russia, the visuals of Dagestani demonstrators fighting with police have an underlying note of years of hostility with the ruling government.

In a video that has caught the attention of netizens, Dagestani women can be seen explaining to police that Russia waged the war against Ukraine.

Anton Gerashchenko @Gerashchenko_en "Russia attacked Ukraine, we're not blind", - Dagestan women explain to a police officer.



There is also information that weapons began to get used to chase the protesters away. Shots could be heard. "Russia attacked Ukraine, we're not blind", - Dagestan women explain to a police officer. There is also information that weapons began to get used to chase the protesters away. Shots could be heard. https://t.co/Uq0rAyVk5i

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has never been openly vocal about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, it is notable that 'The Eagle' walked out with the Ukrainian flag during the early days of his fighting career.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has always maintained a diplomatic stance, it would be encouraging for his hometown people to see their beloved fighters take a stand for them.

