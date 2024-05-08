Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape set to collide in high-stakes flyweight battle at UFC Manchester, per reports

Muhammad Mokaev had been angling for the opportunity to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title at UFC 301. The No.6-ranked flyweight, who expressed his disappointment with Steve Erceg receiving a title opportunity ahead of him, will need at least one more win before fighting for an undisputed UFC belt. 'The Punisher' is reportedly set to face Manel Kape at UFC 304, which is set to take place in Manchester on July 27.

"🚨 Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape set for UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27th, per sources."

Mokaev, who is ranked sixth in the flyweight division, will put his undefeated record on the line. He enters the bout with 12 wins, no losses and one no contest. He has two victories via knockout, six via submission and four via decision.

Meanwhile, Kape, the No.7-ranked flyweight, holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19 wins and six losses. 'Starboy' has won 11 fights via knockout, five via submission, and three via decision. He has never been knocked out but has two submission losses and four decision losses.

With no clear contender at the top of the flyweight division, the winner of the bout could receive the next opportunity to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title. An impressive finish could likely ensure the winner a title shot.

Demetrious Johnson believes Muhammad Mokaev can beat Alexandre Pantoja

Demetrious Johnson is widely considered to be the greatest flyweight - and one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters - in mixed martial arts history.

The ONE flyweight champion recently claimed that Muhammad Mokaev can dethrone Alexandre Pantoja. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Mighty Mouse' stated:

"Now, you do have Mokaev, who is next, who I think he has - I think Mokaev can beat Alex Pantoja. Because one, he's better on the feet. Two, he has a better wrestling background. Three, I think he will be better about not making a decision of like, 'hey, I can beat Pantoja on the feet, I don't need to take him down' so he's got to make sure when you get close to each other you've got to make sure you keep him down. Don't let him take you down."

Pantoja was able to defend his flyweight title by defeating Steve Erceg via unanimous decision at UFC 301 this past weekend. Mokaev could be next in line to challenge 'The Cannibal', provided that he is able to get past Manel Kape at UFC 304.