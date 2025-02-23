Muhammad Mokaev praises Tom Aspinall for calling out UFC's 'unfair' treatment of him: "That's why you're champion."

Muhammad Mokaev has been competing in the Brave Combat Federation since being cut from the UFC. In an old interview, he praised Tom Aspinall for supporting him after his release from the promotion.

Ad

Mokaev and Manel Kape were involved in multiple altercations ahead of their fight at UFC 304 almost putting their fight at the risk of getting canceled. The undefeated flyweight defeated Kape by unanimous decision and was later released by the UFC.

The UFC head honcho cited the matchmakers not favoring the 24-year-old because of his behavior outside the octagon. However Aspinall, in an interview with former British boxer and analyst Carl Froch called Mokaev's treatment by the UFC "unfair" while claiming to have never seen a fighter getting cut from the company for their behavior.

Ad

Trending

'The Punisher' posted a screenshot of the interview and praised the interim UFC heavyweight champion for showing him support:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Thank you brother @AspinallMMA. That's why you're champion inside and outside of octagon for me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad Mokaev opens up on his alleged talks with the PFL that could have led to his UFC release

Muhammad Mokaev made his promotional debut in the UFC in 2022 and was on a seven-fight winning streak when he was released from the promotion. Multiple reasons were speculated for his departure, including his alleged talks with the PFL.

Ad

Mokaev recently joined the MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on his The Ariel Helwani Show. He asked him about the reason which led the company to cut him immediately after his win over Manel Kape at UFC 304, despite having an undefeated record as a fighter. Mokaev responded:

"I really don't know. Maybe there is miscommunication between my team and the UFC, maybe like there's people said, 'he was talking to PFL,' which I never did, maybe somebody did. In PFL there is no flyweight division and being 7-0 and having negotiations with another organization, that must be like the stupid thing ever anyone could do and I believe don't do it from my team."

Ad

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below (5:11):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.