Muhammad Mokaev record: Why was the UFC flyweight's fight against Ibragim Navruzov deemed no-contest?

Muhammad Mokaev clashed with Ibragim Navruzov at Brave Combat Federation (Brave CF) 51 in June 2021, which was held at the Falcon Club in Minsk, Belarus.

The flyweight matchup was progressing smoothly until, at the 2:34 mark of the first round, Mokaev inadvertently landed a groin kick on Navruzov, causing a low blow that sent his opponent collapsing to the canvas in evident agony. As a consequence, the bout was declared a no-contest.

'The Punisher' displayed clear frustration with the outcome and subsequently took to Twitter (now X) and accused Navruzov of feigning injury in an attempt to avoid further engagement in the fight.

"I made weight, I came to the cage. Opponent good actor, what can I do? I’m in shape and ready to do it again even next week 💯 this was my 6th fight in 9 months. Thank you for the support guys ❤️"

Mokaev spent the majority of his career competing under the BRAVE CF organization before transitioning to the UFC in November 2021. The 23-year-old Englishman boasts a perfect undefeated professional record of 11-0 losses, with one no-contest.

'The Punisher' has been striving to become the youngest champion in UFC history, aiming to surpass Jon Jones' long-held record. While Mokaev is unlikely to achieve this feat within the expected timeline, he is gearing up to take on former title challenger Alex Perez on the main card of UFC Vegas 87. This Fight Night event is slated to take place on March 2nd, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mokaev has amassed a 5-0 record in the octagon, including a hard-fought third-round submission win over Tim Elliott at UFC 294 last October.

Muhammad Mokaev discusses three fighters he aims to face before title shot

During an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw for Sportskeeda MMA last October, Muhammad Mokaev singled out three prospective opponents he aims to challenge before vying for his first title opportunity:

"There's Amir Albazi, Manel Kape, and Kai Kara-France. This the people that I want to face before the title. One of those three because they are three people that people want to see...And I don't care who accepts. But so far if you follow me on Twitter, Manel Kape never accepted the challenge."

The Dagestan-born fighter is as tough as they come and is sure to get better in the coming years.