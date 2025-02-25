Muhammad Mokaev shares two-word reaction to UFC speculation and potential clash with Alexandre Pantoja

UFC released Muhammad Mokaev from its roster, but he has now reacted to speculation about re-signing with the promotion and a potential fight with reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Following his dominant victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304, Mokaev had his eyes set on a title shot against Pantoja. However, to the surprise of fans and pundits, UFC CEO Dana White announced that ‘The Punisher’ was released from the promotion and should explore other options.

Following his UFC release, the undefeated former UFC flyweight was seen at Brave CF 91 in his most recent outing. Mokaev clashed with Joevincent So and delivered a spectacular performance, submitting him with a D’Arce choke in the first round.

Clipped Fighting shared a post on X suggesting that Mokaev should return to the UFC, claiming he is the biggest threat to the UFC flyweight kingpin.

This post caught Mokaev's attention, and he reshared it with a simple two-word warning to the champion, writing:

“Pantojas nightmare.”

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's X post below:

‘The Cannibal’ is dominating the UFC flyweight division. The UFC added Japanese superstar Kai Asakura to the mix to give a tough battle to the champion. The bout took place in December, when the Brazilian overpowered the promotional debutant and submitted him in the second round to retain the belt at UFC 310.

Mokaev breaks silence on UFC exit and dismisses claims of negotiations with PFL

A rumor was making waves on the internet following Muhammad Mokaev’s exit, suggesting that the UFC released him because he was allegedly in talks with PFL.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Mokaev addressed the speculation, dismissing it and emphasizing that UFC authorities believed he was in discussions with PFL, calling it a miscommunication from both sides:

"I really don't know. Maybe there is miscommunication between my team and the UFC, maybe like there's people said, 'he was talking to PFL,' which I never did, maybe somebody did. In PFL there is no flyweight division and being 7-0 and having negotiations with another organization, that must be like the stupid thing ever anyone could do and I believe don't do it from my team."

Check out Muhammad Mokaev’s comments below (5:11):

